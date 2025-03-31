Morgan Wallen's Abrupt SNL Walk-Off, Explained
Country singer Morgan Wallen is at the center of controversy once again, only this time it isn't for breaking COVID-19 protocols or being caught using racial slurs. On the most recent episode of "Saturday Night Live," the musician raised heads after he abruptly walked off the stage as soon as the end credits rolled, an action some have interpreted as an intentional slight against the sketch comedy show's other guests and cast members.
Wallen fueled the speculation about a fallout between him and the other guests in his Instagram Stories (via Variety) after the show. "Get me to God's country," he wrote alongside a photo of an airplane and runway, suggesting that he didn't have a good time in New York City. While Wallen's sudden walk-off could have been a simple case of him leaving after fulfilling his obligations, some have theorized that he stormed out because the liberal guests were rude to him. At the time of writing, though, this is an assumption that shouldn't be accepted as fact until more evidence is presented.
The country singer's actions probably won't earn him a spot among the most favored guests of "Saturday Night Live," though some folks might hail him as a rebel for dishonoring the show's customs. That said, anyone who thinks Wallen meant any ill will might be reading too much into the situation.
Morgan Wallen reportedly had a good time on SNL
Morgan Wallen didn't look like he was mad at the other cast members during his "Saturday Night Live" appearance. The singer even hugged the episode's host, the Academy Award-winning "Anora" star Mikey Madison, before he left the stage, with the pair seemingly parting on good terms. What's more, the Variety report notes that a source close to Wallen claimed that he had a positive experience on the show, and his abrupt exit and sudden social media post weren't intended as slights toward anyone.
Regardless of the intention behind Wallen's hasty exit, it hasn't stopped the "SNL" crew from mining comedy from the situation. After Wallen's social media post hit the web, writer Josh Patten took to his own Instagram Stories (per The Hollywood Reporter) and shared a photo of a Krispy Kreme truck accompanied by the "Get me to God's country" caption the country star used. Clearly, some folks within the "SNL" camp aren't too bothered by the situation.
At the end of the day, the Wallen drama is far from the most controversial moment to be associated with "Saturday Night Live" during its 50-year history. However, it's certainly given viewers something to talk about.