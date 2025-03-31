Morgan Wallen's Abrupt SNL Walk-Off, Explained

Country singer Morgan Wallen is at the center of controversy once again, only this time it isn't for breaking COVID-19 protocols or being caught using racial slurs. On the most recent episode of "Saturday Night Live," the musician raised heads after he abruptly walked off the stage as soon as the end credits rolled, an action some have interpreted as an intentional slight against the sketch comedy show's other guests and cast members.

Wallen fueled the speculation about a fallout between him and the other guests in his Instagram Stories (via Variety) after the show. "Get me to God's country," he wrote alongside a photo of an airplane and runway, suggesting that he didn't have a good time in New York City. While Wallen's sudden walk-off could have been a simple case of him leaving after fulfilling his obligations, some have theorized that he stormed out because the liberal guests were rude to him. At the time of writing, though, this is an assumption that shouldn't be accepted as fact until more evidence is presented.

The country singer's actions probably won't earn him a spot among the most favored guests of "Saturday Night Live," though some folks might hail him as a rebel for dishonoring the show's customs. That said, anyone who thinks Wallen meant any ill will might be reading too much into the situation.

