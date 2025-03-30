Mikey Madison Stars As Squidward In SNL's Live-Action SpongeBob SquarePants

HBO's prestige teen drama "Euphoria" has a great deal in common with the Cartoon Network series "SpongeBob SquarePants." Both shows follow a chaotic group of friends who are just trying to keep their heads above (or below) water in a world where nothing quite makes sense. How can all these high school kids afford top designer clothing just to wear casually to school? Which school administrator approved funding for this wildly inappropriate play? Why are there so many fires at the bottom of the ocean? These are just a few of life's unanswerable mysteries.

Fresh off an Oscar win for her performance in "Anora," actress Mikey Madison hosted this week's episode of "Saturday Night Live" and finally brought the worlds of "SpongeBob SquarePants" and "Euphoria" together. A sketch by comedy trio Please Don't Destroy sees Madison show up to the writing room dressed as SpongeBob's cranky neighbor Squidward, complete with his signature blue skin and bulbous nose.

Madison claims that the outfit is just something she casually threw on, but coincidentally she happens to have a pitch for an ambitious, HBO-style dramedy about SpongeBob and the gang. Check out Madison's live-action "SpongeBob" vision in the video above.