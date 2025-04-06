The Simpsons' Itchy & Scratchy Were Inspired By An Old Cartoon (But Not The One You Think)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"The Simpsons" never shied away from violence. Indeed, the show arguably benefitted from the controversy caused by depicting a father who routinely strangles his own son. The Simpsons were not your typical TV family, and that was the point. The show and the Fox network on which it's still broadcast were ushering in a whole new small screen generation, much to the chagrin of then-President George Bush, who famously lamented that American families should be a lot more like the Waltons and "a lot less like the Simpsons."

But even when Bush was uttering that ill-informed sneer, it was already too late. "The Simpsons" might have had a strong emotional core and often delivered heartfelt episodes that affected audiences much more than an animated comedy ever should. But it was also, much like the show's de facto mascot in the early years, Bart Simpson, vulgar and proud of it.

One of the most unabashedly violent elements of the series was Bart's favorite cartoon, "The Itchy and Scratchy Show," which formed part of "The Krusty the Clown Show." This show within a show within a show featured a psychopathic mouse, Itchy, who with each episode would mutilate and kill a perpetually terrified cat, Scratchy. "Simpsons" writers loved "Itchy and Scratchy" because it allowed them to break every rule of TV, and viewers loved it for being so absurdly over-the-top in its brutality. The joke was immediately obvious to anyone who grew up with "Tom and Jerry" and recognized this sadistic parody of the beloved MGM cartoon. But even seasoned "Simpsons" fans might be surprised to hear that this legendary cat and mouse duo weren't actually the inspiration behind "Itchy and Scratchy" — at least, not the only inspiration.

