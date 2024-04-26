The Simpsons Tested An Itchy & Scratchy Spinoff So Gory It Made Audiences Sick

Itchy and Scratchy are responsible for some of the most memorable episodes of "The Simpsons." Every fan will fondly remember "The Itchy and Scratchy and Poochie Show" or Marge's crusade against the ultra-violent kids' cartoon in "Itchy & Scratchy & Marge." Indeed, "The Itchy and Scratchy and Poochie Show" landed at number five on /Film's ranking of the best episodes of "The Simpsons," with "Itchy and Scratchy Land" coming in at number 15.

Clearly, then, "Itchy and Scratchy" was more than a parody of "Tom & Jerry"-style cartoons. Though the central joke was as simple as "What if Tom & Jerry was super violent," the show-within-a-show was often used as a way to extend the cultural satire that was so integral to "The Simpsons." Plus, as legendary writer John Schwartzwelder once told The New Yorker, it allowed the writers a break from the rules of the show overall:

"We could show horrendous things to the children at home, as long as we portrayed them being shown to the Simpsons' children first. Somehow this extra step baffled our critics and foiled the mobs with torches."

In other words, "Itchy and Scratchy" let "The Simpsons" writers break every rule of TV, which evidently proved popular with audiences. As show creator Matt Groening explained during a making-of special:

"I don't think 'Itchy and Scratchy' would have gotten on the air in undiluted format. The fact is, you only see a few seconds of 'Itchy and Scratchy.' I can't tell you the number of fan letters we get from people who think that 'Itchy and Scratchy' should have their own show. I don't think they really want what they're asking for."

Groening might not have been convinced that "Itchy and Scratchy" could survive as a standalone show, but this didn't stop the "Simpsons" producers from trying.