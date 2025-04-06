Why Luke Kleintank's Scott Forrester Left FBI: International

There are certainly harder, more unforgiving jobs than being a main cast member of a long-running network television series (like the Steven Spielberg movie-turned NBC smash-hit "ER"). Still, while the gig pays remarkably well, the hours can be brutally long when a 20-plus episode season is in production. This means you're away from your loved ones for extended periods of time, which can be incredibly rough, especially if you have young children. You're missing important moments of their childhood, and, obviously, you can never get those back. This can take quite the toll.

Advertisement

I'm not suggesting you should grieve for the plight of TV actors, but you might keep this in mind as the seasons begin to pile on. Because when a key cast member departs one of your favorite series, they might be cutting out because no paycheck is worth placing an emotional strain on your personal relationships.

Was this the case for Luke Kleintank, who surprised fans of "School Ties" producer Dick Wolf's "FBI: International," the third spinoff of CBS' hugely successful "FBI," when he announced he would be leaving at the end of the show's third season? The series was in great shape ratings-wise, routinely ranking in the Nielsen ratings' top 20, and while it wasn't exactly a critics' darling, viewers were clearly pleased with what the procedural was doing. As for the workload, it was an abbreviated season of 13 episodes, so it would seem that the grind wasn't as bad as it could've been. Why would Kleintank suddenly walk away from a hit show that seemed destined for a long run?

Advertisement