Why Luke Kleintank's Scott Forrester Left FBI: International
There are certainly harder, more unforgiving jobs than being a main cast member of a long-running network television series (like the Steven Spielberg movie-turned NBC smash-hit "ER"). Still, while the gig pays remarkably well, the hours can be brutally long when a 20-plus episode season is in production. This means you're away from your loved ones for extended periods of time, which can be incredibly rough, especially if you have young children. You're missing important moments of their childhood, and, obviously, you can never get those back. This can take quite the toll.
I'm not suggesting you should grieve for the plight of TV actors, but you might keep this in mind as the seasons begin to pile on. Because when a key cast member departs one of your favorite series, they might be cutting out because no paycheck is worth placing an emotional strain on your personal relationships.
Was this the case for Luke Kleintank, who surprised fans of "School Ties" producer Dick Wolf's "FBI: International," the third spinoff of CBS' hugely successful "FBI," when he announced he would be leaving at the end of the show's third season? The series was in great shape ratings-wise, routinely ranking in the Nielsen ratings' top 20, and while it wasn't exactly a critics' darling, viewers were clearly pleased with what the procedural was doing. As for the workload, it was an abbreviated season of 13 episodes, so it would seem that the grind wasn't as bad as it could've been. Why would Kleintank suddenly walk away from a hit show that seemed destined for a long run?
Luke Kleintank chose family over work (for the time being)
In a statement issued a few weeks before his final episode on May 7, 2024, Kleintank confirmed that he was indeed putting family ahead of work. As he said in his announcement:
"This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life. I'm profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home. Their unwavering dedication and remarkable talents have made every moment on set an unforgettable journey that has enriched my life in countless ways."
You can't knock a person for wanting to spend more time with their family, especially when they've made enough money to be able to step away from work for an extended period of time. I know nothing of Kleintank's personal finances, but having done three seasons apiece on "FBI: International" and "The Man in the High Castle" (along with a good deal of other film and television work), he probably had the luxury to press pause on his career.
"FBI: International" gave Kleintank a respectful send-off. At the end of a terribly convoluted episode, it was revealed that his character, Scott Forrester, had left the FBI and relocated to Alaska with his once off-the-radar mother (Elizabeth Mitchell). Family mattered more to Forrester, too! As for Klentank, his timing was maybe a tad rash considering that CBS cancelled the series after its fourth season. Had he stuck it out, he would've at least had an extra grip of cash.
In any event, Kleintank has been a man of his word. He hasn't taken any work over the last year, and has nothing booked for the near future. Will he ever return to acting? We'll have to wait and see.