Star Trek: The Next Generation Almost Turned Geordi Into A Very Different Character

Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) was an excellent character on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Because he was the chief engineer on the USS Enterprise-D, Burton was given the bulk of the show's trademark technobabble, often talking about subspace manifolds, phase inducers, and the state of the structural integrity field. Technobabble was vital on the series, as it allowed viewers to envision how complicated a vehicle the Enterprise actually was, implying that its navigation required hundreds of people overseeing dozens and dozens of systems. Its complexity made the Enterprise feel more realistic, and, dare I say, plausible.

At the center of it, Geordi wasn't just a master of the Enterprise's engine systems, but he was a nerd about it. He loved machines and complicated technical systems, eager to use his ingenuity to solve complicated engineering problems. All of the characters on "Next Generation" were passionate nerds about their interests, of course, but Geordi was the nerdiest. Burton's enthused performance communicated to viewers that it was okay to lose yourself in nerdy minutiae. Indeed, committing yourself to technical esoterica was going to be one of the binding principles of "Star Trek's" utopian future. Paradise needs nerds to run it.

Also, Geordi was excellent representation for disabled characters on TV. Geordi was born blind and wore a specialized, face-mounted appliance called a VISOR to feed visual signals directly into his brain via implants in his temples. And yet, Geordi's blindness was rarely a plot point on the show. It was merely an incidental detail about the character. The disabled will be accommodated in the future, and that's that.

However, he was once considered to have an additional character wrinkle that the executive producers of "Next Generation" eventually rejected. In the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, executive producer Jeri Taylor (R.I.P.) revealed that Geordi was going to be a secret half-alien.