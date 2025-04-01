The Banshees Of Inisherin Ending Explained

Of course, the very nature of an ambiguous ending is that it can be read in multiple ways. Yes, it's true that the end of "The Banshees of Inisherin" seems to suggest that there's no easy way out for Colm or Pádraic, even if that's because they choose not to lay down their arms. But when Farrell and Gleeson spoke to the Los Angeles Times in the 2022 awards season, they noted that they had debated the true meaning behind the spare dialogue in the final scene. The fact that Pádraic had not only removed Colm from the burning house and had returned his dog to him the day after could be positive signs for the future. As it turns out, it was the man who beat out Farrell in the Best Actor category at the Oscars, Brendan Fraser of "The Whale," who set the debate off. "He actually surprised me. He's the first person that thought there were reparations at the end and that things were going to be okay," Farrell said.

Gleeson, in the same profile, notes, "I think it reveals your nature, whether you feel hope. Or, at least want it to be there." Indeed, there can be a glass half-full or half-empty reading to the finale. With both men having hit some form of rock bottom, any sense of grace they give themselves or to each other can be seen as positive. McDonagh has not been shy in his films or plays in killing off a wide swath of characters, so the fact that the deaths here hit hard and in unexpected ways, is telling. Gleeson also commented on how the actor playing Peadar reacts to his dead son's body. "He's human. And that's Martin ... showing that even the most vile, repulsive person has a degree of humanity."

One reason Colm has given for wanting to spend less time with Pádraic is to focus on his music in the hopes that he'll leave behind a legacy to the generations to come. Whether that would ever have been true is something he'll never know with a fingerless fiddling hand. But, as Farrell and Gleeson commented in the Los Angeles Times article, they do end up accidentally guaranteeing a legacy of some kind. "What will be remembered in two...hundred years is [Colm] chopping off his fingers and [Pádraic], who used to be his best friend burning his house down," Farrell said. "Their legacy is complete! It's just not what they thought."

The legacy these two men leave behind isn't fully clear either, but it's mildly encouraging that the people involved in the making of the film can see a way forward for them instead of just more heartbreak and bloodshed.