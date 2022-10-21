Harbingers Of Doom: Exploring What The Banshees Of Inisherin Is Actually About

Siobhan's leaving Inisherin ties into a much larger death that encompasses not just the little lives of the characters in the film, but all of Ireland. Her choice to start a new life on the mainland represents the slow but inevitable demolition of a unique culture that eventually gives way to something more modern and homogenized. "The Banshees of Inisherin" takes place in the 1920s, but by the look of the characters and they way that they live their lives, it could easily be 200 years earlier and no one would be any the wiser. These are the dying embers of a way of life that remained unchanged for generations, but will be drastically different in mere decades after the events of the film. This quiet island community, the entire world for someone like Pádraic, will exist only in memory.

The death of individuals, the death of relationships, the death of culture — it's difficult to ignore the fact that throughout all of this, we're also talking about the death of a unified Ireland as well. "The Banshees of Inisherin" takes place amidst the Irish Civil War, although the fighting is relegated to the background, with gunfire only heard distantly from the mainland. In many ways, the breakdown of the relationship between Pádraic and Colm represents the schism between unionists and republicans. Once like brothers, their friendship begins to deteriorate on largely hypothetical grounds, but accelerates into a breach that is seemingly unmendable after violence has been committed on both sides. The origins of the conflict are insignificant, from a practical standpoint — it's their perspective of the damage done that keeps their relationship an open wound.

The banshees of Inisherin have much to mourn, then. The film is filled with a sense of loss that, despite its dark sense of humor and occasionally absurdist turns in the plot, feel deep and resonant. There's a feeling of an entire world being stripped away, seen through the eyes of the kind-hearted, simple Pádraic, who would be content to take walks with his donkey and drink beer with Colm at the local bar until the day he died. His utter confusion at how quickly things can change and be taken away from him is heartbreaking, reinforcing the emotional significance of the many losses in "The Banshees of Inisherin," deaths both literal and metaphorical.