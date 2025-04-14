1990's Weirdest TV Show Was A Musical Crime Drama That Lasted 11 Episodes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even 35 years after its short-lived run on ABC, the late Steven Bochco's and William M. Finkelstein's "Cop Rock" is a tough sell. "Cop Rock" was about a group of Los Angeles police officers who traversed the city investigating crimes, arresting perps, and facing the every drama of living in the City of Angels. The cops were played by a talented ensemble that included Anne Bobby, Ronny Cox, James McDaniel, Paul McCrane, Vondie Curtis-Hall, CCH Pounder, and several others.

Advertisement

The odd angle was that "Cop Rock" was also a musical, featuring several new songs — some composed by Randy Newman — in every episode. The cop characters, as well as the criminals, would sing about their pained lives of crime/crimefighting, and occasionally dance. It's a weird idea. "Live-action musical cop series" is an elevator pitch that would be turned down everywhere.

Bochco came up with the idea for "Cop Rock" after a Broadway producer offered to adapt his hit series "Hill Street Blues" into a stage musical. Bochco recalled his Broadway encounter in an oral history for the AV Club in 2016. He didn't like the idea of a "Hill Street Blues" musical, but the temerity of the project was too "audacious" to ignore. Rather than bring a cop TV show into the world of musicals, however, Bochco figured he could bring a Broadway sensibility into crime TV. He pitched the show to ABC and Bob Iger, the network head at the time, was titillated by the idea. Everyone thought the idea of a musical cop series was absurd, but stranger things have happened. The green light was flashed, and Bochco went to work. The first episode of "Cop Rock" aired on September 26, 1990.

Advertisement

Then, on December 26, after only 11 episodes, "Cop Rock" was gone. Too weird to live, too rare to die.