What James Bond Theme Should Have Won The Best Song Oscar Before Skyfall? An Investigation

(Welcome to Did They Get It Right?, a series where we look at Oscars categories from yesteryear and examine whether the Academy's winners stand the test of time.)

Best Original Song is such an odd category. On the Academy Awards broadcast, it is the one that gets the most airtime, as it is typical to perform all five of the nominated tunes during the show. While this is technically meant to showcase the nominees, it is really an excuse to break up what would be a fairly monotonous, long awards show.

However, most of the songs nominated for Best Original Song aren't all that interesting. A lot of the time, these tunes aren't integral to the film itself in the slightest, and they are simply musical wallpaper to play over the end credits of a movie as you file out of the theater. This is also the category most susceptible to people nominating mediocre songs from movies no one has ever heard of simply because they got some big name artist to write a little ditty.

Occasionally, though, the category spotlights a song truly worthy of the category, like "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" or "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR." These numbers are major elements of their films' success. But the importance of a song doesn't just mean it's from a musical or a movie about musicians. It could also be an important piece of tone-setting that helps establish the film's musical identity, and few films exhibit that better than the James Bond series. The elaborate opening credits sequences have become a staple of the franchise, and every entry gives us the potential of a new classic song. So, would it shock you to learn it took 40 years for a Bond film to win this category?