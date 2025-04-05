The M*A*S*H Spin-Off That Completely Ruined Radar

Larry Gelbart's TV adaptation of the 1970 Robert Altman movie "M*A*S*H" was, it should be remembered, one of the biggest hits of all time. The series debuted in 1972 and ran a chonky 256 episodes over the course of its 11 seasons. The show's finale episode, "Goodbye, Farewell and Amen," remains the highest-watched TV event in American history, excluding live broadcasts and Super Bowls. It was such a massive event, in fact, that there has been no attempt to cash in on, re-up, reboot, or make any follow-up shows to "M*A*S*H." Why mess with perfection? The show was an eloquent mix of slapstick gallows humor and wartime melancholy. It was so popular that it lasted longer than the actual Korean War (during which it was set).

Oh, wait. That's not accurate. The show "Trapper John, M.D.," itself a spinoff of Altman's film, aired for seven seasons from 1979-1986. It wasn't the only "M*A*S*H" spinoff, either.

Indeed, it seems there was also some debate among the cast as to whether or not the "M*A*S*H" TV series should continue beyond 11 seasons. Actors Jamie Farr (who played Klinger), Harry Morgan (who played Colonel Potter), and William Christopher (who played Father Mulcahy) wanted the show to continue, so they agreed to star in "AfterMASH," a post-war series that caught up with the characters upon returning home to their respective hometowns. "AfterMASH" was about the dramas and pains that are often visited upon veterans, although it played more like a daytime soap than "The Best Years of Our Lives."

Gary Burghoff, who played Walter "Radar" O'Reilly on "M*A*S*H," appeared in an episode of "AfterMASH," announcing to his friends that he was worried that his bride-to-be might be having an affair. This storyline, curiously, was itself spun off into a series called "W*A*L*T*E*R," which followed Radar after his wife leaves him during their honeymoon. Radar then moved to St. Louis and become a cop. But where "AfterMASH" managed to hang on for two seasons, "W*A*L*T*E*R" never made it past its pilot.