The Odyssey Set Photos Reveal First Look At Zendaya's Mystery Character

"The Odyssey" is all about Odysseus' lengthy trek home to his wife Penelope and their family, but there's no telling just who will be playing her. The obvious guess would be that Anne Hathaway (who previously worked with Nolan on "The Dark Knight Rises" and one of his best films, "Interstellar") will be the one waiting for her heroic hubby to make his way back from a journey that's quite literally left up to the gods in the movie. In Zendaya's case, however, there are a handful of other potential characters she could be portraying, all of whom play a valuable part in Homer's road trip story to end all road trip stories.

Given Zendaya's surroundings in these set photos, she could be playing Nausicaa, the daughter of Alcinous and Arete and princess of Phaeacians, who finds Odysseus when he washes up on her homeland's shores. Alternatively, she could be portraying Athena, the goddess of wisdom and war who comes to Odysseus every so often to point him in the right direction (and, as is often the case in Greek myths, simply appears in regular threads rather than godly attire mortals would expect someone like her to be in).

There's also the side-switching sorceress Circe, who initially turns Odysseus' men into pigs after they rock up on the island of Aeaea, only to apologize for the big mix-up and send our hero and his crew on their way. For now, we'll have to leave it to the gods and Nolan to decide.

"The Odyssey" arrives in theaters on July 17, 2026.