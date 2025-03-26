How To Train Your Dragon Remake Soars With New Funko POPs, Including The Adorable Toothless [Exclusive]
"How to Train Your Dragon" will soon follow in the footsteps of the many remakes of Disney animation movies by getting a live-action, computer generated hybrid film that takes the fantasy adventure and gives it a real world makeover. Perhaps the best thing this new take on the beloved DreamWorks Animation movie has going for it is that the franchise's original director Dean DeBlois, who was behind all three chapters of the animated trilogy, is steering the ship for this remake. At the very least, that means this will pack the same emotional punch that its animated predecessor did, including hints of that uplifting score from composer John Powell returning (at least in the footage from the trailers we've seen so far).
Since "How to Train Your Dragon" is bound to make a splash at the box office in its new form, it should come as no surprise that a line of Funko POPs is taking full advantage of the merchandising opportunity available, especially when it comes to giving fans another chance to collect that adorable Nightfury dragon known as Toothless. Of course, Toothless won't be alone, as the initial wave of Funko POPs for the "How to Train Your Dragon" remake will also include the young Viking boy Hiccup (played by Mason Thames), and his love interest Astrid (Nico Parker). However, it should come as no surprise that Toothless is the star here, since he already has multiple Funko POPs ready to hit shelves.
Funko has let us exclusively debut the first look at the "How to Train Your Dragon" remake Funko POPs, and you can see them all below.
Hiccup and Astrid Funko POPs are ready for adventure
Before we get to Toothless, let's take a look at Hiccup and Astrid. Both share traits with their animated counterparts, with Hiccup having some shaggy hair and a belt with a bunch of pouches for tools and whatnot, not to mention a fur vest and fluffy boots, and Astrid wielding an axe and wearing a headband.
However, there are differences, too. Astrid is not a full-on blonde in the live-action version, and her hair is decked out with many more braids than her animated counterpart. Plus, the wardrobe she's sporting isn't quite so bulky, especially in the shoulder area. One might argue that the live-action version of Astrid actually looks a bit more cool than the animated version.
Both will be available in stores and on the Funko Shop online soon.
But let's be honest, you came here for some cute dragon collectibles, and the first round of Toothless Funko POPs does not disappoint.
Toothless is adorable and silly
Toothless is the black dragon that Hiccup stumbles upon in the woods, discovering the creature injured, unable to fly, and perhaps not as murderous as his father Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his role from the animated movies) would have the rest of the Viking village believe. As Hiccup discovers, the dragons are just as scared of humans as humans are of the soaring creatures, and the audience learns that Toothless is basically like an adorable cat.
In his debut Deluxe Funko POP, Toothless is sitting upon a stone peak, perhaps ready to take to the skies. After all, he already has the makeshift tail wing that Hiccup makes in order to help him fly again. But that's not the only Toothless Funko POP coming to shelves.
Fans can head over to Target, where the retail store has this exclusive Toothless Funko POP featuring the animated version of the dragon (from the animated series "Dragons") grinning and sticking his tongue out like a goofball. This version of Toothless comes after Hiccup is able to fit a harness on his back, as he learns to fly with Toothless and eventually, uh, trains the dragon! (See what we did there?) Even his homemade tail wing has been given a little skull design on it by Hiccup.
Finally, for those who maybe want to take Toothless on the go with them, the dragon from the live-action movie will be getting his own little keychain as well.
All of these will be on the Funko Shop online soon, as well as on sale at various online retailers like Amazon and Entertainment Earth, and in stores that carry the Funko brand.