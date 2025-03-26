How To Train Your Dragon Remake Soars With New Funko POPs, Including The Adorable Toothless [Exclusive]

"How to Train Your Dragon" will soon follow in the footsteps of the many remakes of Disney animation movies by getting a live-action, computer generated hybrid film that takes the fantasy adventure and gives it a real world makeover. Perhaps the best thing this new take on the beloved DreamWorks Animation movie has going for it is that the franchise's original director Dean DeBlois, who was behind all three chapters of the animated trilogy, is steering the ship for this remake. At the very least, that means this will pack the same emotional punch that its animated predecessor did, including hints of that uplifting score from composer John Powell returning (at least in the footage from the trailers we've seen so far).

Since "How to Train Your Dragon" is bound to make a splash at the box office in its new form, it should come as no surprise that a line of Funko POPs is taking full advantage of the merchandising opportunity available, especially when it comes to giving fans another chance to collect that adorable Nightfury dragon known as Toothless. Of course, Toothless won't be alone, as the initial wave of Funko POPs for the "How to Train Your Dragon" remake will also include the young Viking boy Hiccup (played by Mason Thames), and his love interest Astrid (Nico Parker). However, it should come as no surprise that Toothless is the star here, since he already has multiple Funko POPs ready to hit shelves.

Funko has let us exclusively debut the first look at the "How to Train Your Dragon" remake Funko POPs, and you can see them all below.

