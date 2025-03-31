The Q Fan Theory That Completely Changes Star Trek's Multiverse

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the "Star Trek: Picard" episode "Penance" (March 10, 2022), Admiral Picard (Patrick Stewart) is visited by the impish cosmic deity Q (John de Lancie) for the first time in decades. Q, for reasons all his own, has decided to test Picard's cleverness and resolve, and has orchestrated a little game for the Admiral. Q whisks Picard into a parallel universe wherein Earth is ruled by evil, xenophobic, genocidal tyranny. Picard finds that his parallel self is a mass-murdering general who keeps the skulls of his enemies in his den, and that all of Earth's resources are now devoted to tracking down and killing other species. It's pretty bleak. Picard finds that this evil timeline began sometime in the year 2024, and he gathers his compatriots to travel back and time to figure out what went wrong.

Curiously, the tyrant timeline in "Picard" isn't quite the same as the mirror timeline seen multiple times throughout "Star Trek." The mirror timeline was named after its first appearance in the original series episode "Mirror, Mirror" (October 6, 1967), an episode wherein several Enterprise crew members, thanks to an ion storm, were accidentally beamed into a parallel universe where everyone was evil. In that universe, Spock (Leonard Nimoy) had a goatee, assassinations were a common occurrence, and miscreants were punished with trips to the Agony Booth. The mirror timeline was revisited several times throughout "Star Trek" thereafter, including a few times on "Deep Space Nine" and regularly throughout "Discovery."

Of course, in light of the tyrant timeline on "Picard," Trekkies (who love to overthink things) might begin to ponder: If Q created the tyrant timeline — or at least granted Picard open access to it — did he perhaps do the same with the mirror timeline? After all, both are a great way to test the ethics of those from the "Prime" timeline. Was the Mirror Universe another test?