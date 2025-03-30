Jason Statham And Jet Li Once Teamed Up For An Action-Packed Sci-Fi Flop

In an era before Netflix, B-tier action movies used to come out in theaters, rather than being ported straight to streaming. Think "Timecop," "Under Siege," "Kickboxer," or pretty much any other movie starring Jean-Claude Van Damme or Steven Seagal. You could even add some Sylvester Stallone movies like "Cobra" into that mix. By 2001, a lot of the camp style of the late '80s and '90s was fading from the genre, but that didn't stop Jet Li and Jason Statham from adding one more ridiculous, critically panned, but still fun sci-fi actioner.

"The One" is a movie about the multiverse long before that was cool. Directed by frequent "X-Files" scribe James Wong, it follows Li as Gabe Law, a regular police officer on a regular version of Earth. Li also plays Gabriel Yulaw, an evil version of Gabe from another universe. Yulaw was once an agent of the MultiVerse Authority, or M.V.A. — a group responsible for keeping all things in balance cosmically. But Yulaw goes bad when he realizes that for every version of himself that he kills, he becomes stronger.

The title of the film comes from this idea. Yulaw seeks to murder every other instance of himself across the multiverse — 124 instances in total — to become "the one," a supremely powerful being who wields the strength of them all in a single body.

