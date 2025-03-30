Ben Stiller Wanted To Film One Of Severance's Best Episodes In One Take

In a behind the scenes video for Variety after the episode aired, Stiller and the cast talked not only about the process of making "The We We Are," but mentioned what might have been in a one-shot version. "I knew from the very first shot of the episode on Mark," Stiller said, "that we wanted to keep it as continuous as possible." From that perspective, and from reflecting on how the second season both opens and closes on very similar mirror images of Mark running headlong through the hallways of the severed floor at Lumon to points unknown, it makes sense to keep the camera as close to the characters as they could.

Advertisement

Admittedly, if the episode had unfolded as a single shot, it wouldn't have been quite the same as a single take. Although Stiller has said the show tries to eschew visual effects whenever possible, when he and Scott broke down the breathless opening of the second season at Vanity Fair, he noted that the motion-control technology used to allow the camera to make fluid movements around Mark as he makes a mad dash through the severed floor basically required extensive CGI. Visual trickery aside, "Severance" isn't above clever techniques to create a smoother flow, as was the case in "The We We Are." The show's editor, Geoffrey Richman, noted that although the finale was far from a single shot, the production team created "the fritz cut," in which it was "kind of functionally a way to bridge the scenes so that they were more seamless."

Advertisement

Stiller quickly put the kibosh on "The We We Are" being a single-shot episode, implying that the idea died as quickly as it was initially brought up. Considering how intense and fast-paced the installment is, jumping between all four members of the team as they attempt to do their part in revealing Lumon's injustice to the outside world, any fan of the show would likely understand how unfeasible a single-shot finale would be.