Why Is Daenerys Targaryen Immune To Fire In Game Of Thrones?

The first season of "Game of Thrones" plays it slow and steady with the magic. Yes, the opening scene introduces ice zombies, but the rest of the season is focused on medieval-esque political worldbuilding. It's easy to wonder if those dragons we keep hearing about ever even existed, or if any of those gods the characters worship are even real. But by the end of the first season it's been made clear that this is a true fantasy show: Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) awakens her three dragons, which she'll use to burn down countless enemies throughout the rest of the series.

How does Daenerys pull this off? Well, she walks through fire. She spends the entire night surrounded by flames, and rises from it unscathed. Even her hair remains untouched, which is strange considering her clothes burned so easily. In the books Daenerys' hair did burn, and she spent the next two books slowly regrowing her silver hair to its former glory; I guess the TV show didn't have the budget for so many wigs.

Ever since this scene, fans have wondered why Daenerys is immune to fire. If it's just because she's a Targaryen, why aren't other known Targaryen characters also immune? There are a few other Targaryens throughout the "ASOIAF" universe who've been established as being at least mildly heat resistant — mainly Aegon V from the "Dunk and Egg" tales, who Dunk remarks prefers to take baths in scalding hot water — but even Aegon ended up dying via dragonfire. So what makes Daenerys so special?

