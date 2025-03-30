The Columbo Spin-Off That Slowly Phased Him Out Of Existence

The one consistent aspect of "Columbo" was the man himself, as he would wear a rumpled raincoat and stumble through a given crime scene as a way to throw off his eventual quarry. Falk was in every episode, but the only other details that would echo across multiple episodes were things Columbo mentioned to his various suspects. Beyond that, Columbo kind of kept to himself; "Columbo" the show was not the type of program to give its audience a great deal of personal information about the character. Although eagle-eyed viewers may have noted that his first name was Frank due to a well-placed glimpse of his police badge, Columbo was never even referred to by his first name. And while Columbo would often invoke his wife, we never knew her name or met her within the confines of any episode of "Columbo."

Advertisement

That changed with "Mrs. Columbo," which introduced us not only to Kate Columbo (Kate Mulgrew) but also the Columbos' daughter Jenny (Lili Haydn). Kate is a news reporter who raises her daughter while also solving crimes in her off-duty time. The show premiered in February of 1979, which was, interestingly enough, just a few months after "Columbo" stopped airing new episodes on NBC. (Although "Columbo" was revived at the end of the 1980s and aired new episodes through to 2003, it did so on ABC.) If the spin-off's premise seems a little shaky to you, know that you're not alone in feeling that way. In fact, the creators of "Columbo," writers Richard Levinson and William Link, felt the same way.

Advertisement

As it were, Levinson and Link had been vociferously been against the spin-off (as well as the casting of a then-24-year old Mulgrew to play the wife of Columbo, who would have been 52 when the show began). Nevertheless, NBC executives chose to proceed forward. Levinson and Link had the right notion, though: The mid-season replacement aired just five very low-rated episodes in the spring of 1979. So, when it came back that fall, Kate no longer called herself Mrs. Columbo and instead used her apparent maiden name of Callahan. Meanwhile, the show itself was renamed twice, starting with "Kate the Detective" and then "Kate Loves a Mystery." It's no shock that the series only lasted eight more episodes (totaling 13 in all) before swiftly vanishing from the airwaves.