An Oscar-Winning Palestinian Filmmaker Was Just Attacked And Arrested – Here's What We Know

Hamdan Ballal, one of four filmmakers behind the documentary "No Other Land," which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary earlier this month, has reportedly been arrested by the Israeli military after being assaulted by masked Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

According to Jewish-American activists, who videotaped the attack, Ballal was surrounded and beaten by the settlers near his home in Masafer Yatta, the same region that is targeted for destruction by the Israeli military in the documentary. The incident started when somewhere between 10 and 20 masked assailants began throwing stones at Palestinians. The Center for Jewish Nonviolence provided the AP with a copy of the video, which they claim shows a masked settler swinging on two of the group's activists. The activists then run to their car, which, as they drive away, is pelted with rocks.

The Israeli military offered no immediate comment other than to say they're looking into the incident. The account of the assault in The Guardian cites several witnesses who claim that Israeli soldiers arrived at Ballal's house along with more settlers wearing military uniforms. They chased Ballal into his house, at which point he was taken into custody by the soldiers. Activists subsequently shot video of blood on the floor of Ballal's residence, which was allegedly the result of the filmmaker being struck on the head.

”The settlers destroyed his car with stones and slashed one of the tyres,” said a witness named Raviv. "All the windows and windshields were broken.”

Activist Josh Kimelman, who was also on the scene, said, "We don't know where Hamdan is because he was taken away in a blindfold."