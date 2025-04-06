How Bad Timing Got A Hellraiser Reboot Project Cancelled

The recurring problem with most "Hellraiser" sequels can be boiled down to the absence of a strong, audacious creative direction. Barker's vision remains unparalleled, as his treatment of the central themes was novel and nuanced, while later sequels leaned too heavily on black-and-white morality. 2011's "Hellraiser: Revelations" embodied the franchise's worst impulses, thanks to a rushed production that was necessary to hold onto the rights to the series. With the franchise considered dead by the time 2018's "Hellraiser: Judgment" was released, that film could do little to remedy the damage, despite being a significantly better sequel than its predecessors.

You can only guess the state of the franchise between 2011 and 2018. Fans were disheartened by the lingering blow of "Revelations," which could brought about the end of "Hellraiser." Enter Mike Le Han ("Mrs Peppercorn's Magical Reading Room") and Paul Gerrard ("Wrath Of The Titans"), who came armed with the intention to revive the franchise in 2013 with a pitch for a "Hellraiser" reboot. This intention was supplemented with a 2-minute spec trailer, made with the help of a 47-person crew and 100 extras. Given the fact that the project was still in the conceptual stage, this pitch trailer isn't too shabby; it gets straight to the point by exploring the grimy, bloody realm of the Cenobites. What's most interesting is Han and Gerrard's version of Pinhead, who looks more gaunt and messed up than Doug Bradley's iteration.

Did Dimension Films ever respond to this pitch? We'll never know, but all the buzz surrounding this potential reboot vanished once Barker himself made a surprising announcement in a 2013 Facebook post. The post detailed that Barker was working closely with Dimension Films on his own "Hellraiser" remake with Bradley attached. "Hellraiser: Origins" was not acknowledged at all, and Gerrard made a Facebook post later, stating that it "is very unlikely now that HRO will get made." After that, "Hellraiser: Origins" sadly got lost in the sands of time.

As for Barker's proposed remake, these plans eventually fell through as well. For now, we will have to make do with Bruckner's revamped "Hellraiser," which gets the job done well enough.