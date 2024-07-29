The Correct Order To Watch The Hellraiser Movies

Clive Barker's 1987 film "Hellraiser" has always existed a little off to the side of the usual rogue's gallery of 1980s horror slashers. Its central demon, originally credited as Lead Cenobite (Doug Bradley), is usually mentioned alongside other notorious cinematic serial killers like Michael Myers from the "Halloween" movies, Jason Voorhees from the "Friday the 13th" movies, and Freddy Krueger from the "Nightmare on Elm Street" movies ... but he is not quite the same. The Lead Cenobite, better known as Pinhead, isn't a vicious killer who murders teenagers, but a sex deity, culled from a parallel dimension where physical pain has become indivisible with sexual pleasure. Pinhead will definitely kill you, but he will do so with extreme kink. The nails in his face were placed there as part of an extreme S&M game.

"Hellraiser" began its life as "The Hellbound Heart," Barker's 1986 novella. His film adaptation isn't quite as sexed-up, nor as weirdly mystical, but it does capture a fascinating and deep mythology. There is a centuries old puzzle box drifting through the S&M underground that, when solved, mystically summons the Cenobites, a near-religious order of immortal sadomasochists who torture you to death as a sexual maneuver. They then absquatulate with your soul back to the netherrealms. Certain curious seekers can be made into Cenobites, although many are trapped in Hell for continuous torture.

Barker produced a sequel to "Hellraiser" in 1988 and "Hellbound: Hellraiser II" might be one of the best movies of its decade. The series continued to roll forward, however, and nine additional "Hellraiser" films have been made since "Hellbound," all of diminishing quality.

If one wants a marathon, one should watch the 11 "Hellraiser" movies in the following order.