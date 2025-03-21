Bill Skarsgård's Thriller Locked Went Above And Beyond To Maximize Its Primary Location [Exclusive]

In the new B-movie "Locked," Bill Skarsgård plays a down-on-his-luck guy named Eddie who breaks into a luxury SUV in an attempt to make some money to support his family. Unfortunately for Eddie, the owner of that SUV is a deranged maniac named William (Anthony Hopkins), who remotely locks Eddie inside and tortures him over the course of multiple days in an attempt to try to teach him a lesson about right and wrong. A huge percentage of the film takes place inside this vehicle as we're trapped there with Eddie, and in the wrong hands, exploring such a small space over the course of an entire movie could get very boring, very quickly.

Thankfully, director David Yarovesky ("Brightburn") knows how to keep things visually interesting. In a recent interview (which you can hear in full below), he told me all about how he and his collaborators stuck to two distinct cinematic languages over the course of the film: Outside the vehicle, the handheld camera moves in a way befitting a grounded indie film, reflective of Eddie's hard-scrabble life. But inside, we're in William's world, and the camera movements are a lot smoother and more planned and methodical to represent the amount of control he has over this bonkers trap he's set.

The latter style is best embodied in the shot where Eddie first breaks into the car. The camera circles around the vehicle multiple times as Eddie searches through it, looking for anything of value, and tracks him as he tries to kick the windows out after he realizes he's locked in. The camera moves in such a way that it would have had to slice through the physical body of the SUV in order to achieve as it spins around, so I asked Yarovesky if he achieved the shot by shooting the scene in a vehicle that had its top half removed and then replacing it and everything outside the windows using visual effects in post-production.

Nope. Turns out the real answer is way more practical — and as a result, much cooler.