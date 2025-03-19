Locked Review: The Bill Skarsgard Trapped In A Car Movie Is Weirdly Relatable Right Now

Once Eddie is in the fancy, one-of-a-kind Dolus (it's a modified Land Rover), the film has to find ways to creatively keep watching one man trapped in a car an entertaining experience. For the most part, "Locked" is successful. Unlike "4x4," the film includes a series of security cameras that occasionally let the audience see Eddie from William's perspective, but it often feels distracting and interrupts the tension being built beautifully from Skarsgård's performance. Over the years he's proven to be one of the most endlessly watchable performers, so disrupting his flow becomes frustrating.

Additionally frustrating is the film's restraint regarding its social politics. Both Eddie and William engage in debates about systemic neglect, the failures of the criminal justice system, poverty, and generational divides, but it doesn't swing hard enough. Comparison is the thief of joy, but "4x4" expands the conflict outward and brings the debate to the streets (literally), whereas "Locked" keeps it firmly interpersonal between William and Eddie. The car acts as a microcosm of society, but by keeping it so intimate, it also loses the nuance of how complicated these conversations can become when factoring in the reality that social groups are not monolithic. Considering the current political climate, the sanitization often left me feeling as if the film irresponsibly handled such serious themes.

But at the same time, "Locked" is a pretty unserious movie [complimentary], with over-the-top violence and a few scenes of shockingly graphic gore that will quickly remind the audience that this is a Sam Raimi production. It's here that the movie really picks up steam, with a terrifying chase scene featuring William remotely controlling the car to hunt down Eddie's young daughter on her way home from school serving as the stand-out set piece of the entire film. The tension is so effective that you forget that moments earlier, we had to listen to Hopkins weaponize the word "triggered."

Had the film embraced its gonzo side more and committed fully to political satire exploitation, this could have had the potential to be a sleeper hit. As much as it pains me to say it, "Locked" feels destined to be the future recipient of a /Film article with a title like "This Forgotten 2025 Thriller is Finding a New Life on Netflix" (like this one), despite it being, all things considered, a pretty fun time at the movies.