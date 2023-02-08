Anthony Hopkins And Glen Powell To Star In Sam Raimi-Produced Thriller, Locked

Whether you caught sight of him in "Devotion" or "Top Gun: Maverick," Glen Powell was last seen flying high as a charming NAVY pilot diving headfirst into a dangerous situation. Clearly, a big fan of fighting for his life while trapped in metal machines, Powell has already booked his next big role in a thriller called "Locked," where he stars as a criminal whose car burglary goes terribly wrong.

Per Deadline, "Locked" is "an intense, character-driven thriller about a thief who breaks into a luxury SUV, only to realize that he's stumbled into a complex and deadly trap set by a mysterious figure." And who will Powell star opposite as his thief desperately tries to escape? None other than two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins. While the details of Hopkins' character are a little more mysterious, fingers crossed he plays the sinister figure who set the deadly trap.

If this premise sounds a little familiar, it's probably because "Locked" is a remake of the Argentinian action-thriller, "4X4," from Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat. The original 2019 thriller was well received by audiences and critics alike, including Matt Donato, who reviewed the movie for /Film and wrote, "'4x4' is lean, fascinatingly detailed, and punches into overdrive when excitement is most needed." Particular praise was awarded to Peter Lanzani as the thief who carries both the action and the emotional core of the film — a promising prospect for Powell, who fills a very similar role.

"Locked" comes from screenwriter Michael Ross ("Oracle") and director David Yarovesky ("Brightburn"). Sam Raimi, who previously worked with Yarovesky on Netflix's "Nightbooks" (a PG-rated dark fantasy that lets yougins dip their toes into the realm of horror) will produce under the banner of Raimi productions.