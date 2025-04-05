Why Corin Nemec's Jonas Quinn Left Stargate SG-1 So Quickly

Speaking to FromtheDesk in 2018, Corin Nemec explained how his "Stargate SG-1" casting was a happy accident, revealing that he happened to be at production company MGM auditioning for another project when he bumped into the "SG-1" casting directors. "From there it was a miracle of fortune," he remarked. But that fortune only really last for a full season, as Michael Shanks would eventually return to the series after his brief hiatus. Shanks had left "SG-1" for a full season of his own accord, claiming that he just couldn't see himself continuing with the series he'd helped launch and was growing increasingly disenchanted with his role. The actor also cited creative differences with the show's writers as a reason for leaving. This cleared the way for Jonas Quinn to join the SG-1 crew and for Nemec to become a central cast member. Then, Shanks returned.

Fans evidently weren't too pleased with Daniel Jackson being killed off — something mirrored by the characters on the show, who had trouble adjusting to the new dynamic with Quinn as a member of the crew. Shanks himself clearly wasn't completely done with the series even during his absence, as evidenced by the fact he made guest appearances in "SG-1" throughout season 6, voicing a new character named Thor. By the time season 7 debuted, the actor had seemingly worked out his differences with MGM and returned to the show. Sadly, though, that meant Quinn had to go.

Still, it seems Nemec had no hard feelings. As the actor told FromtheDesk, "Michael Shanks originated with that show, his return was very welcome. Though of course disappointed, I still was happy for Michael. Being an actor on a great show like 'Stargate' is the best life ever." Since "SG-1," Nemec has continued to work as an actor, mostly in shorts, TV movies, and independent films such as "Run Hide Fight," "Lake Placid Vs. Anaconda," and "Sand Sharks" — though he has had several other TV roles, including as recurring character Christian Campbell in season 6 of "Supernatural."

As recounted in a 2013 GateWorld interview, Nemec was even in a horror movie that almost killed him after being involved in a major boating accident while shooting the film "Poseidon Rex" (which required emergency surgery and blood transfusions to save his life). Thankfully, he made it through and continues to work today.