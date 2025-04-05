Why Corin Nemec's Jonas Quinn Left Stargate SG-1 So Quickly
When "Stargate SG-1" started back in 1997, it did so without the cast that fronted Roland Emmerich's original 1994 movie. "Stargate" starred Kurt Russell as Colonel Jack O'Neil, a U.S. Air Force Special Operations officer who agrees to pass through the titular portal in order to explore the strange worlds that lay beyond. Russell was flanked by James Spader, who played Dr. Daniel Jackson, an archaeologist who joins O'Neill on his perilous mission.
Originally planned as a trilogy, "Stargate" did not spawn a cinematic franchise despite doing reasonably well at the box office. Instead, Showtime debuted the TV spinoff "Stargate SG-1" in 1997. However, Russell declined to return as Jack O'Neill, and Spader did the same for his character, leaving showrunners Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner to find some new stars. They did so in the form of "MacGyver" actor Richard Dean Anderson, who played Colonel O'Neill on the series, and Michael Shanks, who stepped in to portray Daniel Jackson. Alongside Amanda Tapping, who played astrophysicist and Air Force captain Samantha Carter, the trio were the new faces of "Stargate" and mostly remained part of the show throughout its 10 seasons (though Dean Anderson stepped away from "SG-1" later in its run).
Shanks, however, took a little break from the series, disappearing from the cast in season 6 after his character ascended to a higher plane of existence to join the race responsible for building the Stargates in the first place (the Ancients). In his place came Corin Nemec's Jonas Quinn, who actually debuted in season 5. But Quinn wouldn't be around for long, leaving "SG-1" very quickly after he became a main cast member. Why? Well, it all goes back to Shanks and Daniel Jackson.
Jonas Quinn joined Stargate SG-1 for all of season 6
Jonas Quinn, a scientist from the nation of Kelowna on the planet Langara, is introduced in "Stargate SG-1" season 5, episode 21, "Meridian." In the episode, he witnesses Daniel Jackson contract radiation poisoning while trying to save Quinn's home planet from a disaster. By the end of "Meridian," Jackson then ascends to a higher plane of existence, guided by the Ancient Oma Desala. Soon after Quinn joins the SG-1 team, essentially taking Jackson's place throughout season 6.
During the season, Quinn was a main cast member, though some fans weren't all that pleased with Jackson's replacement. In a GateWorld interview from 2008, Corin Nemec recalled an "initial backlash from a very small core, outspoken group of the fandom." He continued, "Interestingly enough, I'd say 95-plus percent of the fan base grew to like the character and accepted the character overall. Especially by the time season 6 ended, I think people were pretty much, 'Eh, OK — I'm cool with that.'"
Alas, Quinn's time with the Stargate crew was to be short-lived, as in the season 7 premiere, "Fallen" the team discover a de-ascended Jackson on the planet Vis Uban in the season premiere. The following episode sees Jackson rejoin SG-1, with Quinn returning to the Kelowna nation to work as a peace negotiator. In all, Quinn appeared in three episodes of season 7 (though he's mentioned in two others), last showing up in the mid-season episode "Fallout". After that, Quinn wasn't seen again.
When Daniel Jackson returned to SG-1, Jonas Quinn was out
Speaking to FromtheDesk in 2018, Corin Nemec explained how his "Stargate SG-1" casting was a happy accident, revealing that he happened to be at production company MGM auditioning for another project when he bumped into the "SG-1" casting directors. "From there it was a miracle of fortune," he remarked. But that fortune only really last for a full season, as Michael Shanks would eventually return to the series after his brief hiatus. Shanks had left "SG-1" for a full season of his own accord, claiming that he just couldn't see himself continuing with the series he'd helped launch and was growing increasingly disenchanted with his role. The actor also cited creative differences with the show's writers as a reason for leaving. This cleared the way for Jonas Quinn to join the SG-1 crew and for Nemec to become a central cast member. Then, Shanks returned.
Fans evidently weren't too pleased with Daniel Jackson being killed off — something mirrored by the characters on the show, who had trouble adjusting to the new dynamic with Quinn as a member of the crew. Shanks himself clearly wasn't completely done with the series even during his absence, as evidenced by the fact he made guest appearances in "SG-1" throughout season 6, voicing a new character named Thor. By the time season 7 debuted, the actor had seemingly worked out his differences with MGM and returned to the show. Sadly, though, that meant Quinn had to go.
Still, it seems Nemec had no hard feelings. As the actor told FromtheDesk, "Michael Shanks originated with that show, his return was very welcome. Though of course disappointed, I still was happy for Michael. Being an actor on a great show like 'Stargate' is the best life ever." Since "SG-1," Nemec has continued to work as an actor, mostly in shorts, TV movies, and independent films such as "Run Hide Fight," "Lake Placid Vs. Anaconda," and "Sand Sharks" — though he has had several other TV roles, including as recurring character Christian Campbell in season 6 of "Supernatural."
As recounted in a 2013 GateWorld interview, Nemec was even in a horror movie that almost killed him after being involved in a major boating accident while shooting the film "Poseidon Rex" (which required emergency surgery and blood transfusions to save his life). Thankfully, he made it through and continues to work today.