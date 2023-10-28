Horror Movies That Nearly Killed People
Stephen King once wrote that the "last reason for reading horror: it's a rehearsal for death. It's a way to get ready." I agree with that statement and believe it applies to watching horror, as well as reading it. Sure, there's something to be said about how watching people scream and die in terrible ways probably satisfies the morbid curiosity that resides in the more primordial parts of our brains. But King's quote serves as a more profound (and socially acceptable) explanation for our attraction to the stories about fictional characters shuffling off this mortal coil, and how they allow us to come into contact with the great beyond.
From a safe distance, that is.
However, for an unlucky number of actors and film crew members, death got a little too close during the making of several horror movies, whether it was freak accidents, production team negligence, or tyrannical directors pushing their crew to extremes. We all know that real artists must suffer for their craft, but having a brush with death during the creative process is a little much. And so, let's take a look at some horror movies that nearly killed people.
Scream (1996)
1996's "Scream" helped revitalize the slasher genre, largely by making fun of it. The story follows teenager Sidney Prescott, still dealing with the brutal rape and murder of her mother a year prior. This causes tension between Sydney and her boyfriend, Billy Loomis. The whole town is on edge when the mysterious Ghostface starts killing students and faculty, with everyone being a potential suspect. It's ultimately revealed that Billy not only killed Sydney's mom for having an affair with his dad and destroying their marriage but that he's behind the recent murders, along with his friend Stu.
During the climactic showdown, Sidney stabs Billy twice with the tip of an umbrella. However, this stunt proved more dangerous than it seemed, causing considerable pain to actor Skeet Ulrich. The first time she stabbed him, the stunt went as planned, as the retractable tip worked perfectly and hit him on the right spot of a protective vest. However, during the second stab, actress Neve Campbell not only struck Ulrich in the unprotected part of his chest but where he had open heart surgery years earlier. This hurt Ulrich a great deal but because his reaction was so real, director Wes Craven used it in the final cut of the film. Ulrich survived to tell the tale but perhaps the studio should've paid to have Campbell take fencing lessons before shooting the scene.
Scream (2022)
2022's "Scream" — the fifth installment in the beloved slasher franchise — marks the first one helmed by someone other than the legendary Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. However, the film still managed to pay tribute to what came before it as well as introduce new characters and plotlines. One of the fresh faces to debut in the series was actress Melissa Barrera, who played Sam Carpenter, the biological daughter of Billy Loomis from the original film. Here, she's been suffering from hallucinations of her late murderous father as someone else dons the Ghostface mask to target a new generation of teenagers.
Barrera almost became a victim in real life. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the actress said that the production used a number of knives, including both rubber and real knives, depending on the needs of a given scene. Unfortunately, while shooting a scene that utilized a real knife, the gloves that the Ghostface actor wore were slippery, causing it to fly out of their hand and the window behind Barrera, just barely missing her. Despite the danger, she was more worried about the film's stunt coordinator, saying, "But poor Keith [Ward], our stunt guy, was mortified. I felt so bad for him. I was like, 'I'm fine!' And they were like, 'Yeah, but it could've gone really, really wrong. Imagine if you would've gotten stabbed with a flying knife!'"
The Omen (1976)
"The Omen," like "Rosemary's Baby" and "The Exorcist," was part of the late-1960s and 1970s trend of "demonic child" movies. The film opens with Robert Thorn wrestling with how to break the news to his wife Kathy that their newborn baby son died. However, a priest approaches him with a solution: adopt a baby boy whose mother just died giving birth to him to raise as their own and hide the truth from Kathy. Robert readily accepts the proposal. However, as a series of freak accidents and terrible deaths seem to coincide around the young boy, Damien, Robert gradually realizes that his son may in fact be the Antichrist who, in adulthood, will bring about the apocalypse.
It also seemed that much of the cast and crew contended with their own curse-like happenings while shooting "The Omen." For example, actor Gregory Peck, producer Mace Neufeld, and writer David Seltzer's planes were all struck by lightning, and producer Harvey Bernhard almost got struck by lightning while filming in Rome. In another, even more tragic plane-related incident, the private jet that Peck was supposed to take to set before production was delayed crashed into a car, killing everyone aboard the jet as well as the car's passengers. Also, both Neufeld and director Richard Donner narrowly missed being in buildings targeted by IRA bombings.
The Green Inferno (2013)
Eli Roth's "The Green Inferno" lovingly pays tribute to the horde of drive-in cannibal movies of the late 1970s and early 1980s, like "Cannibal Holocaust," "Cannibal Ferox," and "Eaten Alive!" In this film, college freshman Justine joins a student activist group on a trip to the Amazon to protect a local village in danger of being displaced by a petrochemical company and prevent the foliage from destruction. However, during their trip, the group's plane crashes and a cannibal tribe shoots the survivors with poison darts and takes them via canoe to their village, where further horrors await.
As treacherous as the canoe scene played out in the film, it was actually far more harrowing in real life. Lorenza Izzo, who plays Justine, almost drowned while shooting the sequence. Roth told Yahoo that, "we had many close calls, like when Lorenza Izzo almost drowned in the river during a take — and yes, we used it in the film. We had a safe word for her to yell, but it was so loud [that when] she was screaming it at the top of her lungs, none of us heard her." Because of how real Izzo's reaction was to almost dying, could anyone blame horror maestro Roth for incorporating it into the finished product?
Nurse 3D (2013)
This trashy little erotic horror film centers on Abby Russell, the committed head nurse at All Saints Memorial Hospital. However, when not saving lives by day, she takes them by night. You see, Russell's side hustle involves using her sexuality to seduce men who cheat on their significant others, and then brutally murder them. While she claims that she's doing the world a service by ridding the streets of terrible people, she delights in her "work" just a bit too much.
Paz de la Huerta is perfect as the eponymous nurse, striking the right balance between allure and sadism in the lead role. Unfortunately, the actress fractured her spine during the shooting of a stunt when a speeding ambulance struck her. While de la Huerta received more than $70,000 in workers' compensation for the spinal injury, it proved to be only the beginning of a larger legal battle. The studio, dissatisfied with the voiceover narration de la Huerta recorded in post-production, brought in another actress to record the lines without notifying her. She claimed that this was done deliberately in retaliation for her filing a compensation claim, and so she sued Lionsgate for $55 million, stating that their actions damaged her career. De la Huerta even went so far as to quote a critic's negative review that spotlighted the replacement actress' poor line delivery as proof that it made her look bad. Unfortunately for her, Lionsgate ultimately won the case.
The Exorcist (1973)
"The Exorcist" has held onto its reputation as one of the scariest movies ever made for 50 years, and for good reason. Director William Friedkin and screenwriter William Peter Blatty (who adapted his own novel) crafted such a harrowing depiction of a demonically possessed girl that it still manages to terrify audiences today. Beyond the shock value, the film boasts an amazingly talented cast in the form of Linda Blair, Jason Miller, Max von Sydow, and Ellen Burstyn, who provide dramatic heft rarely seen in the horror genre.
Still, it wasn't easy bringing "The Exorcist" to life, as it put much of the cast and crew in danger. Burstyn endured a life-threatening back injury that she has had ever since. In an interview with HuffPost, the actress recounted how she experienced considerable pain during the scene when her possessed daughter hits her so hard that she flies across the room. Burstyn told Friedkin that the man operating the cable tied to her was pulling her too hard. Friedkin responded that the shot needed to look real, to which she said, "'I know it has to look real, but I'm telling you, I could get hurt.' And so he said, 'ok, don't pull her so hard.' But then I'm not sure that he didn't cancel that behind my back because the guy smashed me into the floor." Despite the injury, though, Burstyn still considered Friedkin a genius and a friend until his death in 2023.
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)
One of the most infamous horror movies ever made, "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" gave the world the wonderfully sadistic Leatherface. This simple yet terrifying tale of a group of young people who fall prey to a cannibalistic family launched a franchise that has tried yet never quite managed to reach the perverse heights set by the original. Despite the title, the film goes surprisingly light on blood and guts. However, the almost found footage-like style and dirty grindhouse tone make the audience feel like they're watching something they shouldn't be.
As expected, the low-budget film demanded a lot from its cast and crew, who endured a lack of creature comforts and were called upon to do dangerous stunts in scorching 100+ degree central Texas heat. Actress Teri McMinn filmed so many bruising takes of her chase scene that she took shots of Jack Daniels to relax. Leatherface actor Gunnar Hansen got incredibly high from pot brownies on the set and operated a live chainsaw around actors. And actress Marilyn Burns twisted her ankle jumping from a six-foot scaffolding. And that's only a few of the risks the team put up with. The film's cinematographer, Daniel Pearl, however, believed it was all worth it, telling the Telegraph that, "I believe that the dire circumstances added to the film. If we'd been comfy, if everybody had their own trailer, I'm not so sure you'd feel the horror in quite the way you do."
Ghostland (2018)
"Ghostland" (also known as "Incident in a Ghostland") opens with a woman named Colleen as she takes her two teenage daughters — Beth and Vera — to the house they inherited from a recently deceased relative. But while settling into their new home, the three females are attacked and sexually assaulted by two mysterious assailants, known only as the Fat Man and the Candy Truck Woman. Colleen kills them, but they are left with the scars of that horrible night for the rest of their lives. Years later, an adult Beth is called back to the old house by her sister, who suffers recurring visions of that traumatic event, and it isn't long before Beth experiences bizarre hallucinations herself.
The film's depictions of brutal physical and sexual violence certainly aren't for the faint-hearted, but the shooting of it took an even bigger toll on actress Taylor Hickson, who played Young Vera. Hickson endured a gruesome facial injury while filming a scene that required her to repeatedly pound on a glass door that eventually shattered. She fell through it, greatly cutting her face to the point of requiring around 70 stitches. The actress told Deadline that, "The crafts services lady held my face together with napkins in her hands. She went through so many napkins, there was so much blood." Hickson claimed that the producer and director told her that the stunt was completely safe, prompting her to file a lawsuit against the film's production company, Incident Productions.
The Mummy (1999)
This incredibly fun remake of the classic 1932 Universal monster film takes place in 1926, with adventurer Rick O'Connell hired to take librarian Evelyn and her brother Jonathan to the lost Egyptian city of Hamunaptra. Another group is also on the hunt for the city to excavate the treasures within. However, while digging, both parties accidentally unleash the long-dead Imhotep, who embarks on a killing spree to empower himself and resurrect his lover. While the traditional horror elements aren't as prevalent here as in the original, its swashbuckling action scenes and memorable characters make for one wild ride that still holds up remarkably well today.
Brendan Fraser's Rick O'Connell is a big part of the film's charm, but he almost died during an early scene in which his character is hanged in an execution. While on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Fraser revealed that he nearly choked to death when director Stephen Sommers told him his performance wasn't entirely convincing, prompting the actor to do one more take with the rope a little tighter. Unfortunately, Fraser took the challenge a little too far. "I was stuck on my toes — I had nowhere to go but down," he said. "And so he was pulling up, and I was going down, and the next thing I knew, my elbow was in my ear, the world was sideways, there was gravel in my teeth, and everyone was really quiet."
Poltergeist (1982)
Like Steven Spielberg's other big 1982 hit, "E.T. the Extraterrestrial," "Poltergeist" follows a sweet suburban family that deals with an otherworldly event. However, unlike "E.T.," this film took audiences into a world of terror populated by a large hungry tree, a killer clown doll, and corpses exploding from the ground, among many other horrors. The Freeling family's young daughter, Carol Anne, has been communicating with spirits through television sets, and it isn't long before a gateway to a dimension filled with restless and malevolent entities opens up and snatches her. This, as well as the increasingly threatening happenings in the house, prompt the family to reach out to paranormal investigators for help.
The aforementioned killer clown doll delivers some of the film's most memorable moments, giving plenty of us (this writer included) many sleepless nights as children. However, the person it likely terrified the most was actor Oliver Robins, who played Robbie, the clown's main victim. For the scene when the doll attacks him, a mechanical version was built that had a fake arm that actually wrapped itself around Robins' neck. Only, the filmmakers underestimated the mechanism's strength, and Robins began to choke during shooting. Spielberg and director Tobe Hooper thought that the actor was just ad-libbing as part of his performance until they soon realized that he wasn't acting. Luckily, Spielberg rushed to pry the doll's arm off Robins before it strangled him.
Poseidon Rex (2013)
How could any movie with the tagline, "Half Dinosaur! Half Sea Monster! All Trouble!," be bad? Well, believe it or not, "Poseidon Rex" somehow pulled it off. The film kicks off with scuba diver and treasure hunter Jackson Slate being forced to search for lost Mayan gold in a massive marine sinkhole off the coast of Belize. However, during his hunt, Jackson sets off explosions that accidentally awaken a giant CGI dinosaur that soon starts chomping on any humans dumb enough to get in its way.
"Poseidon Rex" may be a laughable little creature feature, but there's nothing funny about the injury that actor Corin Nemec suffered during its filming. While filming a scene in the ocean, the boat he was on crashed into a semi-submerged barge in an accident that shattered his leg and caused massive blood loss. The actor filed a lawsuit for more than $25,000, stating that not only did the production negligently hire an inept boat operator, but that they didn't have the worker's comp insurance. Ultimately, Nemec didn't return to the film, and Brian Krause took over the role.
Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)
The fourth installment in the beloved series created by legendary horror director John Carpenter saw "The Shape" return after his absence in "Halloween III: Season of the Witch." While hardly anyone considers the film a classic, retrospective reviews note the film's surprisingly tense atmosphere, and it has since gained a bit of a cult following. "Halloween 4" takes place 10 years after the events of the first two films in the series, as Michael Myers awakens from his coma to wreak havoc on Haddonfield to target his niece, the young Jamie Lloyd.
One standout sequence sees Michael chase Jamie and her older foster sister Rachel through a large house to its roof. In reality, a fake roof was built, but because it was shot outside in March at night in Utah, the tiles were especially slippery, posing a real threat to the actors. Ellie Cornell, who played Rachel, was the main victim; during filming, she slipped and got a large scratch from an exposed staple. She stated in "Back to the Basics: The Making of 'Halloween 4'" that luckily, "I didn't bleed out. There weren't intestines showing," She said. "It was not that – you know. It was just a surface wound. But I think the set medic went bonkers just because we had more to shoot. So they patched me up, and we went back to work."