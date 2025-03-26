Daredevil: Born Again Episode 5 Sets Up A Meeting Between Two Unlikely Marvel Heroes

The Marvel Cinematic Universe never wastes a chance to set up future storylines, and indeed, Yusuf Khan's guest appearance lays the groundwork for several potential developments. During the events of the episode, Yusuf, who's previously appeared on "Ms. Marvel" (2022) and in "The Marvels" (2023), reveals that Kamala Khan is currently in Los Angeles "visiting some friends." In all likelihood, this alludes to the young superhero's comic book affiliation with the West Coast-based Avengers offshoot Champions ... also known as Young Avengers.

Marvel's impending live-action Young Avengers team is pretty much a given, and the MCU has already introduced several future Young Avengers. From Kate "Hawkeye" Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to Cassie "Stature" Lang (Kathryn Newton) and Billy "Wiccan" Maximoff (Joe Locke), the new generation of Marvel's live-action heroes is well and truly on its way. Since Ms. Marvel is the group's leader in the comics, the revelation that she's hanging out in L.A. with some acquaintances sure seems like a setup that will get a massive payoff before long.

As for the dinner invitation that might bring Daredevil and the far more light-hearted Ms. Marvel together, whether that actually happens at some point down the line remains to be seen. On paper, the idea seems strange, since the two characters don't have much of a history with each other in the comics. Still, this particular team-up might be well worth exploring. After all, while he's a fairly serious character himself, the comic version of Daredevil has been known to team up with wise-cracking figures like Spider-Man — and as his scenes with Yusuf prove, the MCU's Matt Murdock also has an energy that can work extremely well with goofier characters.

"Daredevil: Born Again" is now streaming on Disney+.