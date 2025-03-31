Warner Bros. Once Rejected A Battle Between The Powerpuff Girls And Batman's Arch-Nemesis

Early Cartoon Network was a wild time for imagination in animation. After being created mostly to just air classic Warner Bros., Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Hanna-Barbera cartoons, the mid-'90s saw Cartoon Network get into original programming with the introduction of Cartoon Cartoons. These were animated shorts that later got turned into full animated series like "Dexter's Laboratory," "Johnny Bravo," "Cow and Chicken," "Courage the Cowardly Dog," and "The Powerpuff Girls" — shows that remain some of the best of the past 30 years. It was a time of great experimentation without a house style or a formula that allows for a series of cartoons that pushed the medium forward in visual style, tone, kineticism, and characters.

Advertisement

Many of these shows shared a lot of the same crew, with the very first Cartoon Cartoon, "Dexter's Laboratory," staffing future legends of the medium like Rob Renzetti, Seth MacFarlane, Butch Hartman, and "The Powerpuff Girls" creator Craig McCracken – whose show became a hit in part thanks to "Dexter's Lab."

"The Powerpuff Girls" centers on three kindergarten-aged girls created in a lab by a professor that raises them as his kids, but they also happen to have superpowers that allow them to fight crime. At the time, it was a fantastic, humorous, heartwarming superhero alternative to the darker and more grown-up Bruce Timm superhero shows of the time like "Batman: The Animated Series."

Speaking of "Batman: The Animated Series," remember what I said earlier about wild experimentation and imagination in early Cartoon Cartoons? Turns out we could have had a bizarre crossover between the Timm's Batman universe and the Powerpuff Girls, as Craig McCracken tried to get his girls to fight the Joker himself.

Advertisement