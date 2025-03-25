Hellboy's Screenwriter Wrote A Big-Budget Hellraiser Sequel That Got Cancelled

Only deep-cut horror fans may know that there are 11 extant "Hellraiser" movies. Clive Barker kicked off the property by writing and directing 1987's "Hellraiser," itself based on Barker's novella "The Hellbound Heart." The film revolved around a mysterious wooden puzzle box — the Lament Configuration — that, when solved, could summon a cadre of terrifying Cenobites from a parallel dimension. The Cenobites are essentially undead sadomasochists who appear to torture their summoners to death. Being S&M junkies, however, the torture is meant to be the ultimate sexual experience. For them, pain and pleasure are one and the same.

In 1988, there was a theatrical followup titled "Hellbound: Hellraiser II." Directed by Tony Randel, the sequel took the sexual obsessions of the first movie into deeply surreal territory; a large portion of the sequel is set in Hell, a maze-like realm overseen by a sentient, building-sized obelisk called Leviathan. The third "Hellraiser" film, called "Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth," was an American production directed by Anthony Hickox, and it followed the beats of a more conventional slasher movie, presenting the Cenobite Pinhead (Doug Bradley) as a villain who wanted to escape Hell and commit murders on Earth. (It's not great.) The fourth theatrical "Hellraiser" film was 1996's "Hellraiser: Bloodline," a movie that had a very, very troubled production. (It's credited to Alan Smithee, but was helmed by SFX guru Kevin Yagher.)

The franchise moved to the director-to-video (DTV) market after that, churning out a string of low-budget follow-ups (most of which were mediocre). It seems, though, that one of those sequels might've been great, as screenwriter Peter Briggs (the 2004 "Hellboy") had written what would've been the seventh "Hellraiser" film. His movie was to be titled "Hellraiser: Lament," and he had a whole treatment written — something he talked about in detail during a 2021 interview with Bloody Disgusting.