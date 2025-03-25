A Ghostbusters Co-Writer & Star Directed Some Of The Office's Most Memorable Episodes

As TV shows go, "The Office" is a goldmine of endless trivia, as evidenced by the fact that multiple former stars have started podcasts breaking down the series since it went off the air in 2013. The "Office Ladies" podcast is hosted by Pam and Angela actors Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, while Kevin actor Brian Baumgartner hosted the podcast "An Oral History of The Office" before spinning that off into yet another podcast "The Office Deep Dive with Brian Baumgartner." Each of these retrospectives are must-listen resources for fans of the original series, as they provide exhaustive insights into how the show was produced, revealing every bit of behind-the-scenes trivia you could possibly want — and there's a heck of a lot of it.

One particularly interesting aspect of these series is that it allows the former cast members to reminisce about some of the series' high-profile directors. Throughout its nine-season run, "The Office" hosted a seriously impressive array of filmmakers. J.J. Abrams oversaw season three episode "Cocktails" while Jon Favreau — who was actually on the original shortlist of actors to play Michael Scott in "The Office" — directed the season nine episode "Moving On." Bryan Cranston of "Breaking Bad" fame even directed one of the potentially deadliest episodes of "The Office," in which the entire cast almost suffered carbon monoxide poisoning as the result of a makeshift air conditioning setup.

On top of all that, the show even hosted a legendary "Ghostbusters" star and co-writer in the form of Harold Ramis, who actually directed a full four episodes of the beloved NBC series.