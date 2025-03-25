Every Live-Action Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Movie, Ranked
Through the late 2000s and the early 2010s, author and cartoonist Jeff Kinney's "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" book series was a force to be reckoned with. Told from the perspective of middle-schooler Greg Heffley, readers would peruse Greg's illustrated journal entries documenting his misadventures with his family, his best friend Rowley Jefferson, and his eccentric classmates. Greg is many young readers' first unreliable (and, in some cases, unlikable) protagonist. Although Kinney does not believe Greg is a sociopath, the character exhibits a surprising amount of narcissism for a teenager, often taking advantage of his family and friends if it serves his interests in becoming rich and famous — even if his schemes usually blow up in his face to comical effect.
Jeff Kinney's knack for writing and illustrating humorous yet relatable middle school experiences has hooked readers and viewers alike. With 19 books published and over 290 million copies sold, "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" is the fourth best-selling book series of all time, spawning four live-action films, three animated films, and a musical adaptation. (I guess Greg Heffley went on to become rich and famous after all.)
It's been 15 years since the first "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" movie hit theaters. That fact alone is a sobering reminder of how stupidly fast time flies these days, especially for those of us who were children reading all the books and catching these movies in theaters, like myself. These films reflect a bygone era of family-friendly comedies made for the big screen (a genre often relegated to streaming these days). At their best, these films reflect the charming wit of Jeff Kinney's books thanks to their remarkable casts, while also serving as a time capsule of what middle school felt like for students that grew up at that time. Mileage may vary when it comes to one's enjoyment of these films, especially if you have nostalgia for the era they reflect or if you can handle some of the series' grosser elements that include, but are not limited to, cringe-inducing schoolboy humor, the Cheese Touch, and Fregley. Here is our ranking of every live-action "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" film.
4. The Long Haul (2017)
To no one's surprise, "The Long Haul" ranks dead last on this list. The fourth live-action entry in the series serves as both a standalone sequel and a soft reboot of the original trilogy of films, with an entirely new cast playing Jeff Kinney's characters. Although David Bowers returned to the director's chair for this one after previously helming "Rodrick Rules" and "Dog Days," the film lacks the spark that the originals had, evoking straight-to-DVD and/or made-for-TV sequels made to capitalize on the success of their original films (think of all those horrendous "Home Alone" sequels following the original theatrical films).
Recasting the characters is understandable, given that the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" book series exists on a floating timeline like "The Simpsons" and "South Park," and the original young cast all grew out of their roles. However, much of what makes "The Long Haul" such an excruciating watch is because of how unconvincing the new cast is in their roles. Jason Drucker takes over as Greg Heffley, but sadly, his performance fails to measure up to Zachary Gordon's, and much of the protagonist's signature selfishness is watered down. The entire Heffley family has very little chemistry, with Tom Everett Scott's Frank and Alicia Silverstone's Susan not able to match the chaotic, comedic energy of Steve Zahn and Rachael Harris. Charlie Wright's Rodrick is the most notorious replacement, lacking the endearing, dim-witted charm of Devon Bostick while also portraying the character as obnoxiously stupid. This group of actors wasn't helped by the script they had to work with, which featured the Heffleys on an unfunny road trip laden with nearly every cliche you can think of.
Ultimately, whenever I think of "The Long Haul," the images that cross my mind involve horrendous CGI vomit coming out of Rodrick's mouth while riding the Gravitron after eating too many deep-fried sticks of butter, and a visual non-sequitur gag involving a rat grabbing a piece of moldy cheese off of a hotel parking lot. The latter image left me wishing I was watching the superior first film instead.
3. Dog Days (2012)
Oddly enough, the bottom two "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" films in this ranking depict Greg Heffley's summer misadventures. Thankfully, "Dog Days" is a significantly more enjoyable film than "The Long Haul," boasting a few comedic highlights. In particular, Greg's relationship with his father Frank is further explored, gifting us a refreshingly committed performance by Steve Zahn. Frank expresses concerns over Greg's trajectory, fearing that he may become a slacker like Rodrick. With the threat of being enrolled in Spag Union Preparatory School, Greg pretends he got a job at a local country club to keep Frank off his back. Unfortunately for Greg, Frank learns the truth in a scene that brilliantly exhibits Zahn's depths as an actor, perfectly encapsulating a father who is not mad, but disappointed.
However, the final entry in the original "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" trilogy falls a little short compared to its predecessors. The film combines the books "The Last Straw" and "Dog Days" into one, placing Greg and Frank's relationship as the central conflict, only to be resolved in a third-act camping sequence that feels anticlimactic. Also, while the summer setting is an interesting change of scenery, the greatest hits of the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series often have the school year serve as an integral backdrop informing the narrative in more dynamic and hilarious ways.
Thankfully, some memorable moments in the film will leave you reflecting on your adolescent summer experiences, no matter how embarrassing they may be. Remember your first time going on the scariest ride at an amusement park like Greg and Rowley did on the Cranium Shaker? Or worst of all, losing your swimming trunks after jumping off the high dive, only for your crush to swim up close to you? Woof. At its best, "Dog Days" hilariously captures those moments with childlike glee, even if it doesn't reach the same consistent comedic heights as the first two films. (Also, shout out to the incredible Robert Capron, because whenever Rowley cries, I do too.)
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)
Admittedly, the first two "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" films are of comparable quality, so choosing the best of the two is a matter of a coin toss. Thankfully, you cannot go wrong with either film, given that they both feature the series' most memorable moments from the original books. In the case of the first film, the primary and supporting characters are all established in near-perfect fashion.
Greg Heffley is introduced to the audience as an unusually unlikable protagonist for a children's film. Much of that can be attributed to Zachary Gordon's performance, portraying Greg's budding narcissism with palpable preteen angst. The film not being afraid to depict Greg in such an unflattering light is its best accomplishment, giving young audiences a friendly appetizer to anti-heroic leads. Just as compelling is Robert Capron as Rowley Jefferson, whose unflappable kindness and authenticity serve as a refreshing contrast to the problematic Greg. In one of the film's most famous scenes, Rowley quits his friendship with Greg, and these child actors exhibit impressive emotional depth and complexity in response to a messy situation.
The first "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" is also chock-full of hilarious supporting characters. Greg's classmates, including Chloë Grace Moretz as Angie, Laine MacNeil as Patty, Karan Brar as Chirag, and of course, Grayson Russell as Fregley, are all distinct and memorable. Greg's family is brilliantly cast, with both Rachael Harris and Steve Zahn as Greg's parents serving as great comedic foils to their children. But who are we kidding? The true MVP of the entire cast is Devon Bostick as Rodrick Heffley, who portrays Greg's troublesome older brother with boundless charisma. With its impeccable casting paired with a clever script, this film is a worthy adaptation of Jeff Kinney's novel.
1. Rodrick Rules (2011)
Just by a hair, "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules" usurps the first film as the best in the entire series. As mentioned, Devon Bostick as Rodrick Heffley is the breakout performer and character, and this film puts him front and center alongside Greg. Their brotherly rivalry provides some of the series' biggest laughs and, surprisingly, its most emotionally resonant moments. Despite being such a bully to him in the first film, Rodrick showcases some excitement in mentoring his brother, even if it encourages him to repeat his more unappealing behaviors.
However, despite being titled "Rodrick Rules," Susan Heffley is arguably just as important to Greg's journey here. Rachael Harris perfectly captures the embarrassing mother that Greg depicts in his journal, a mother who fears what her sons may become if they do not learn to like each other. The most dramatic scene in the film occurs when Susan grounds her sons, with a particular emphasis on Rodrick, who is forbidden to perform with his band, Löded Diper, at the talent show, which devastates him. This leads to a hilarious climax at the talent show, where Greg reluctantly agrees to serve as Rowley's assistant in his magic act if Susan allows Rodrick to perform after all. Rodrick finally gets the moment he's been waiting for, but is blissfully unaware that all the uproarious cheers from the audience are for his mother's enthusiastic dancing on stage.
"Rodrick Rules" features the funniest moments that "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" has to offer while also staying true to its core characters, right down to Greg still acting primarily on his self-interests above anything else, yet still exhibiting some personal growth along the way. It also helps that the film is not afraid to have some surprisingly touching moments for its characters, amidst all the wacky hijinks fans have come to expect. Above all, the film is an entertaining showcase for Devon Bostick, who would go on to attain an impressive filmography working with Academy Award-winning directors Bong Joon-Ho and Christopher Nolan. Besides, who would have thought Rodrick Heffley would appear in a film like "Oppenheimer" someday?