Every Live-Action Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Movie, Ranked

Through the late 2000s and the early 2010s, author and cartoonist Jeff Kinney's "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" book series was a force to be reckoned with. Told from the perspective of middle-schooler Greg Heffley, readers would peruse Greg's illustrated journal entries documenting his misadventures with his family, his best friend Rowley Jefferson, and his eccentric classmates. Greg is many young readers' first unreliable (and, in some cases, unlikable) protagonist. Although Kinney does not believe Greg is a sociopath, the character exhibits a surprising amount of narcissism for a teenager, often taking advantage of his family and friends if it serves his interests in becoming rich and famous — even if his schemes usually blow up in his face to comical effect.

Jeff Kinney's knack for writing and illustrating humorous yet relatable middle school experiences has hooked readers and viewers alike. With 19 books published and over 290 million copies sold, "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" is the fourth best-selling book series of all time, spawning four live-action films, three animated films, and a musical adaptation. (I guess Greg Heffley went on to become rich and famous after all.)

It's been 15 years since the first "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" movie hit theaters. That fact alone is a sobering reminder of how stupidly fast time flies these days, especially for those of us who were children reading all the books and catching these movies in theaters, like myself. These films reflect a bygone era of family-friendly comedies made for the big screen (a genre often relegated to streaming these days). At their best, these films reflect the charming wit of Jeff Kinney's books thanks to their remarkable casts, while also serving as a time capsule of what middle school felt like for students that grew up at that time. Mileage may vary when it comes to one's enjoyment of these films, especially if you have nostalgia for the era they reflect or if you can handle some of the series' grosser elements that include, but are not limited to, cringe-inducing schoolboy humor, the Cheese Touch, and Fregley. Here is our ranking of every live-action "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" film.