Jason Statham's Sci-Fi Shark Movie Is Tearing Up Prime Video's Charts

Considering Jason Statham's standing as one of the pre-eminent action stars of his generation, there was always going to come a time when he battled a giant shark. After decades of facing off against the biggest action stars in the world, there was really nobody else equipped to deal with the man's combat skills but a 75-foot long prehistoric Megalodon, and in 2018 audiences finally got to witness this historic showdown.

Directed by Jon Turteltaub ("Cool Runnings," "National Treasure"), "The Meg" is loosely based on Steve Alten's 1997 novel "Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror" and stars Statham as deep-sea diving specialist Jonas Taylor. After a team of scientists become trapped during a research trip, Taylor is called in to rescue the group in the depths of the Mariana Trench. Unfortunately, all this commotion awakens a gigantic shark long thought to be extinct, and the beast isn't all that pleased about being disturbed. Of course, when Jason Statham is on your team, you're always going to come out on top, and the final battle between the Megalodon and Statham's diver makes for a delightfully ridiculous climax.

The movie went through a protracted development process to finally make it to the big screen, and at one point was almost produced by Guillermo del Toro. An early iteration of the film reportedly even featured a version of the titular shark that could fly, which might have been a step too far even for as silly a movie as "The Meg" turned out to be. While it might not be one of Statham's best movies, then, "The Meg" not only performed well at the box office upon its initial release, it has also seemingly retained its appeal, as Prime Video viewers have been streaming Statham's shark showdown in earnest.