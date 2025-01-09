A Working Man Trailer Reunites Jason Statham With The Beekeeper Director For More High-Octane Action
Jason Statham, not one to spend a lot of time not kicking ass, is back with another ass-kicking action flick. Amazon MGM has released the first trailer for "A Working Man," which was previously going under the title of "Levon's Trade." The big appeal here is that Statham has reunited with director David Ayer, who was at the helm of last year's actioner "The Beekeeper." Apparently, that collaboration went well, as evidenced by this reunion. Check out the trailer above.
"A Working Man" is based on the book "Levon's Trade" by author Chuck Dixon. Not to get too ahead of ourselves here, but this is also just the first book in a series of Levon Cade books, meaning we could be looking at a franchise here, if all goes well. It's not unlike Lee Child's "Jack Reacher" books, which inspired Prime Video's "Reacher" TV show starring Alan Ritchson.
Not for nothing, the official description on Amazon's listing for the first six Levon Cade books states, "Levon is bad ass. Makes Jack Reacher seem like a crossing guard." Does the trailer back that up? That's for you to decide, dear reader! Meanwhile, the official synopsis for Ayer's film reads as follows:
Levon Cade left behind a decorated military career in the black ops to live a simple life working construction. But when his boss's daughter, who is like family to him, is taken by human traffickers, his search to bring her home uncovers a world of corruption far greater than he ever could have imagined.
A Working Man reunites Jason Statham with some trusted collaborators
Aside from Ayer, also of "Suicide Squad" fame, handling things behind the camera, "A Working Man" doubles as a reunion for Statham and his "Expendables" cast mate Sylvester Stallone. The "Rocky" and "Rambo" star is taking a behind-the-scenes role in this one as well, serving as the co-writer of the screenplay (alongside Ayer) on top of being a producer. This isn't the first time Statham has starred in a film Stallone wrote either, with the actor having previously played the lead role in the Stallone-penned 2013 action flick "Homefront." Suffice it to say, the pair have a good, longstanding creative partnership. As such, this seems like it could be a very good fit for Statham at this stage of his career.
It's also worth pointing out that Ayer and Statham has so far made for a good pair, commercially speaking. "The Beekeeper" grossed $152 million worldwide and helped save the box office during a rough period in early 2024. It feels like having Stallone on board will only further improve the outlook here. At the very least, everything feels right on paper with this one.
The "Working man" cast also includes Jason Flemyng ("Snatch"), Merab Ninidze ("The Courier"), Maximilian Osinski ("Ted Lasso"), Cokey Falkow ("The Tribe"), Michael Peña ("Jack Ryan"), David Harbour ("Stranger Things"), Noemi Gonzalez ("The Valet"), Arianna Rivas ("Prom Dates"), Emmett J. Scanlan ("Kin"), and Eve Mauro ("Cypher"). On the opposite side of the camera, Chris Long, John Friedberg, Bill Block, and Kevin King Templeton join Ayer as the film's producers.
"A Working Man" is set to hit theaters on March 28, 2025.