A Working Man Trailer Reunites Jason Statham With The Beekeeper Director For More High-Octane Action

Jason Statham, not one to spend a lot of time not kicking ass, is back with another ass-kicking action flick. Amazon MGM has released the first trailer for "A Working Man," which was previously going under the title of "Levon's Trade." The big appeal here is that Statham has reunited with director David Ayer, who was at the helm of last year's actioner "The Beekeeper." Apparently, that collaboration went well, as evidenced by this reunion. Check out the trailer above.

"A Working Man" is based on the book "Levon's Trade" by author Chuck Dixon. Not to get too ahead of ourselves here, but this is also just the first book in a series of Levon Cade books, meaning we could be looking at a franchise here, if all goes well. It's not unlike Lee Child's "Jack Reacher" books, which inspired Prime Video's "Reacher" TV show starring Alan Ritchson.

Not for nothing, the official description on Amazon's listing for the first six Levon Cade books states, "Levon is bad ass. Makes Jack Reacher seem like a crossing guard." Does the trailer back that up? That's for you to decide, dear reader! Meanwhile, the official synopsis for Ayer's film reads as follows: