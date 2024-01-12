Jason Statham 'Schooled' Director David Ayer On The Set Of The Beekeeper

David Ayer has been making action movies for more than 20 years. "Training Day" might still be his most famous credit as a writer, but he also has writing credits on "The Fast and The Furious," "U-571," and "S.W.A.T." and he later wrote and directed films like "End of Watch," "Fury," "Sabotage," and "Suicide Squad" (the latter of which was infamously recut by Warner Bros. before its release). With all of that experience, one might assume he'd be the one imparting advice or doling out nuggets of mastery on the set of his latest action film, "The Beekeeper." But as I learned in a recent interview with the director, Ayer is smart enough to know when to listen — especially when working with a genre superstar like Jason Statham.

"He schooled me," Ayer told me about his collaboration with Statham on their new movie. "I mean, let's be real: He's an action icon, and he's probably forgotten more about action than I know. He really raised my game. He really helped me get under the hood of, what is action? How does it work? And he has this encyclopedic knowledge of, like, literally every punch ever thrown on film. So when you present him with choreography, [he'll say], 'No, I did that in this movie, I saw that in this, I saw that in that.' And then his sense of self and how he presents on camera is impeccable, and you have to support that and then build around that. I, honestly, after working with him, feel much more confident about directing action."