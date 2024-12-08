The Sci-Fi Box Office Hit That Guillermo Del Toro Almost Produced

It's been a long road, getting from there to here.

Jon Turteltaub's 2018 shark thriller "The Meg" was based on Steve Alten's novel "Meg" that was published way back in 1997. The book was optioned for a film adaptation by Hollywood Pictures, a Disney subsidiary, the year prior, and several screenplay drafts were immediately written. Jeffrey Boam ("The Lost Boys," "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," "Lethal Weapon 2" and "3") was said to have written an adaptation of "Meg," but Disney didn't like it. Indeed, none of those screenplays were deemed good enough to develop into an actual feature, and three years passed without any movement on the project. In 1999, the rights reverted to Alten.

Then, in 2005, the book was optioned again, this time by New Line Cinema. The new version of "Meg" was going to be an impressive affair, with Shane Salerno ("Armageddon," the "Shaft" remake, "Avatar: The Way of Water") as its screenwriter, and Jan de Bont ("Twister," "Speed") as director. A 2008 report in the Los Angeles Times even noted that "Meg" was going to have an impressive budget of $75 million, and that Guillermo del Toro was to serve as a producer. In 2005, del Toro had already made the hit film "Hellboy" and had also already made the awards darling "Pan's Labyrinth," so he was a force to be reckoned with.

Sadly, by 2008, the project had fallen through. The Times reported that New Line developed "Meg" for two years, but also couldn't come up with a script and that New Line didn't assemble del Toro, de Bont, or Salerno themselves, making them skeptical of the expensive project. De Bont was upset. He said it was a missed opportunity.