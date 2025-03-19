The Duster Trailer Finally Returns JJ Abrams To TV – And Reunites Him With A Lost Star
Before he became the guy who helped revitalize "Star Trek" on the big screen, resurrected "Star Wars" for a whole new generation with "The Force Awakens" (and, admittedly, also killed it again with "The Rise of Skywalker"), and nearly blinded us with all those lens flares along the way, J.J. Abrams established himself as one of the most promising TV directors and writers in the industry with "Lost." Over 20 years later, he's finally returning to the scene of the crime. Oh, and he's bringing a very familiar face along for the ride, too.
The upcoming HBO series "Dusters," starring "Lost" alum Josh Hollaway, appears to be the payoff to that extremely lucrative deal Abrams signed with Warner Bros. many years ago (which counted the ambitious-sounding "Demimonde" among its main casualties). This new show appears to have dodged that fate, however, which is great news for those of us who've been saying that Abrams' storytelling sensibilities are perhaps best suited to the medium of television. "Dusters" tells the story of worlds colliding between two intriguing characters: a professional criminal/getaway driver and the relentless FBI agent — the first Black female agent — tracking down the syndicate he works for.
The premise alone already sounds thrilling enough, but HBO went ahead and dropped a new trailer showing off all the action. Check it out above!
Josh Holloway brings the violence in the new trailer for Duster
We absolutely love a "Lost" reunion, don't we, folks? After spending years playing the roguish con man/womanizing charmer James "Sawyer" Ford in the castaway show, Josh Holloway is teaming up once again with J.J. Abrams as the main rogue/charmer on "Duster." Some things never change, eh? Although I've barely seen Holloway in any major projects since he last showed up in that one paintball episode of "Community" and the opening sequence of "Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol" all those years ago, the actor has stayed quietly booked and busy on shows like "Intelligence," "Colony," and most recently "Yellowstone." This marks his most high-profile role since "Lost," however, and this morally grey character feels like a perfect extension of what he did so well on that series.
"How do you feel about violence?" a boss-type character played by the great Keith David poses to Holloway's getaway driver Jim. The rest of the footage answers that pretty definitively, as we watch Jim improvise his way around fistfights, car crashes, and even a grisly-looking bowling alley sequence gone wrong. "Duster" is set in the 1970s American Southwest and comes from Abrams, writer and executive producer LaToya Morgan (who wrote the first two episodes with Abrams), and director and executive producer Steph Green (who also directed the first two episodes). The series is made up of eight total episodes and, in addition to Holloway and David, stars Rachel Hilson as FBI agent Nina, Sydney Elisabeth, Abrams' longtime friend and creative collaborator Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez, and Benjamin Charles Watson.
"Duster" will debut May 15, 2025, on Max. You can check out the official logline below.
Set in the 1970s Southwest, "Duster" explores the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate that goes from dangerous to wildly, stupidly dangerous when a tenacious young agent comes into town hellbent on taking his crime family down.