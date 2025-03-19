The Duster Trailer Finally Returns JJ Abrams To TV – And Reunites Him With A Lost Star

Before he became the guy who helped revitalize "Star Trek" on the big screen, resurrected "Star Wars" for a whole new generation with "The Force Awakens" (and, admittedly, also killed it again with "The Rise of Skywalker"), and nearly blinded us with all those lens flares along the way, J.J. Abrams established himself as one of the most promising TV directors and writers in the industry with "Lost." Over 20 years later, he's finally returning to the scene of the crime. Oh, and he's bringing a very familiar face along for the ride, too.

The upcoming HBO series "Dusters," starring "Lost" alum Josh Hollaway, appears to be the payoff to that extremely lucrative deal Abrams signed with Warner Bros. many years ago (which counted the ambitious-sounding "Demimonde" among its main casualties). This new show appears to have dodged that fate, however, which is great news for those of us who've been saying that Abrams' storytelling sensibilities are perhaps best suited to the medium of television. "Dusters" tells the story of worlds colliding between two intriguing characters: a professional criminal/getaway driver and the relentless FBI agent — the first Black female agent — tracking down the syndicate he works for.

The premise alone already sounds thrilling enough, but HBO went ahead and dropped a new trailer showing off all the action. Check it out above!