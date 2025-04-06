Why ABC Cancelled A Found Footage Horror Series From The Director Of Paranormal Activity

You can't undersell the impact "Paranormal Activity" had on the found footage movie boom. While there were plenty of predecessors that made the horror subgenre feel downright revolutionary like "The Blair Witch Project" and "Cloverfield," Oren Peli's self-contained haunted house flick kicked the doors down when it came to studio interest. It delivered suspenseful thrills and chills on a micro-budget that allowed it to make an unbelievable profit for Paramount. Everyone tried to recapture the magic with varying levels of success.

Peli would spend the following years producing the "Paranormal Activity" and "Insidious" franchises, while conjuring an original idea for television with "Paranormal Activity 2" co-writer Michael R. Perry. The result was 2012's "The River," a found footage adventure-horror series that only ran for one season on ABC.

There had been some examples of found footage finding success on the small screen such as Animal Planet's "Lost Tapes," which intercut faux "real" tapes of people being attacked by mythological creatures and scientific figures attempting to make sense of it. But the Peli-Perry-produced series was taking on a whole new narrative frontier with the subgenre.

"The River" follows an expedition to find Dr. Emmet Cole (Bruce Greenwood), a notable television explorer who went missing in the Amazon amid a search for "real magic." Emmett's wife, Tess (Leslie Hope), and son, Lincoln (Joe Anderson), are only able to put up the funding for the rescue operation up the Boiuna river after a deal is made with a television network to document the trip. Needless to say, things don't go according to plan.

