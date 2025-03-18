Danny Trejo Had A Cameo In A Bones Backdoor Pilot That Spawned A Failed Spin-Off

Hart Hanson's procedural series "Bones" was never a runaway hit for Fox, but thanks to its devoted fan base it had a high Nielsen ratings floor, which made it one of the network's most reliable shows over its 12-year run. Viewers dug its out-there plotlines and, of course, the will-they-or-won't-they chemistry between forensic genius Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and FBI Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) — something that spilled over to the supporting players, who struck up romantic sparks of their own (most notably between Michelle Conlin's Angela Montenegro and T.J. Thyne's Jack Hodgins).

Indeed, "Bones" had a deep bench of supporting characters who were immensely appealing, so it's kind of surprising that Hanson and Fox never managed to generate a spinoff series for one or more of them. Surely, they could've taken a chance on one of the series' squinterns? Okay, there was "Bones: Skeleton Crew" in 2006, but that was a glorified commercial for Sprint and MasterCard that consisted of two-minute episodes.

The only serious attempt at a "Bones" spinoff came in 2011, when Hart introduced the character Major Walter Sherman in the season 6 episode "The Finder." Portrayed by the unfailingly charming Geoff Stults, the character was a friend of Booth's who, after suffering a severe head injury while serving in the Iraq War, discovers that he possesses the power to, well, find valuable stuff for people desperate to recover something they've lost. It was loosely based on a book series called "The Locator" by Richard Greener, but, given its Florida setting, it feels like a nod to the salvage consultancy of Travis McGee in the novels of John D. MacDonald.

At any rate, Hanson justifiably saw potential in Stults carrying a procedural, and surrounded him with a talented cast (Michael Clarke Duncan, Mercedes Masöhn, and Maggie Hasson) that seemed built for the long haul. Unfortunately, "The Finder" only lasted 13 episodes in 2012, but had it connected, it might've given Danny Trejo some regular television work.