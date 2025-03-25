Batman's Darkest TV Episode Received A Comics-Only Sequel

When WB demanded a teen-focused Batman show from the creators of "Batman: The Animated Series," they thought outside the box and came up with "Batman Beyond." Set in a cyberpunk Neo-Gotham, the series followed teenager Terry McGinnis (Will Friedle), the protege of an aged Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy), as he becomes the new Batman.

In this future, Commissioner James Gordon has passed away, but his daughter Barbara (Stockard Channing/Angie Harmon), the former Batgirl, has taken his place. The new Commissioner Gordon was a relatively rare returning character. "Batman Beyond" reused a few old villains, like Mr. Freeze, Ra's Al Ghul, and in a spin-off movie, the Joker, but it mostly focused on new characters. References to Batman's good ol' days were usually kept vague, reaffirming that Terry's adventures in the "present" were what mattered most.

The "Batman Beyond" tie-in comic, though, explores Barbara in a way that the TV show never did. The story, titled "Commissioner Of Fear," directly follows-up one of the darkest and best episodes of "The New Batman Adventures," aka "Over The Edge."

In this episode, Batgirl falls (literally, from a skyscraper) in the line of duty fighting the Scarecrow. Her father learns Barbara's secret identity after her death and, blaming Batman, issues a city-wide manhunt for him.

Of course, it turns out that Scarecrow didn't murder Barbara, he just dosed her with Fear Toxin. The episode was her nightmare about what would happen if the two men she cares about the most came to blows. A cartoon like "New Batman Adventures" could never actually kill off a main character or blow up its status quo like this, but "Over The Edge" let its creatives explore a story the censors would've never let them tell without a caveat.

If "Commissioner of Fear" is to be believed, however, Barbara still had nightmares about "Over The Edge" decades later.