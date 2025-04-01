An Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Is Technically A Die Hard Spin-Off

A "Cape Fear"-esque action crime thriller hit theaters in the autumn of 1991. This film, titled "Ricochet," started as a spec script that accidentally mirrored the plot of 1962's "Cape Fear" and was initially intended as a "Dirty Harry" installment featuring Clint Eastwood. After Eastwood rejected the script for being too grim, the script changed hands until "Die Hard" screenwriter Stephen de Souza rewrote chunks of it while still retaining the original premise.

The premise in question is a violent revenge plot, where a righteous attorney is stalked by a psychopath who wants an eye or eye, ready to go to extremes to enact his nefarious plan. A month after "Ricochet" premiered, Martin Scorsese's "Cape Fear" — an official remake of the 1962 version — handled this premise with chilling brilliance, etching a visceral picture of hatred and disgust that also boasts nuance. Although "Richochet" was already lacking in meaningful thrills or stakes, the release of Scorsese's remake hurt its lackluster reputation further.

That said, "Ricochet" has its merits. In the film, Rookie LAPD officer Nick Styles (Denzel Washington) crosses paths with conniving hitman Earl Talbot Blake (John Lithgow) during a carnival, where things get really chaotic and bloody. Denzel's straight-laced Nick clashes with Lithgow's morally unpredictable Earl, and this mutual tension is perhaps one of the most enjoyable, riveting aspects of the film. But this dramatic seriousness is woven into a story that relies heavily on goofy, unserious dialogue and humor, making everything feel disjointed. I would argue that the goofiness in "Ricochet" is what makes it bearable, as a self-serious version of the film would have sapped all joy from the viewing experience.

The most surprising aspect of "Ricochet," however, is that it is a stealth "Die Hard" spin-off, or at least, it can be considered one. Let's explore this connection in greater detail, shall we?