A Denzel Washington Crime Thriller Was Originally Meant For Clint Eastwood

There are five movies in the "Dirty Harry" series, in which Clint Eastwood embodies Inspector Harry Callahan, who emerges as an antihero figure unafraid to bend the rules. Although Callahan's methods are unorthodox, they are incredibly effective. "Go ahead, make my day," he drawls before brandishing a gun to apprehend criminals. When the "Dirty Harry" franchise was still looking for potential scripts, Fred Dekker — who penned the screenplay for 2018's "The Predator" — wrote a spec script that ended up being turned down by Eastwood. What exactly happened here?

Per Dekker himself, this rejected spec script for the "Dirty Harry" franchise was remodeled later into the 1991 crime thriller, "Ricochet," with Denzel Washington playing the lead role originally intended for Eastwood. Dekker told The Flashback Files that he had accidentally mirrored the plot of "Cape Fear" (which he claims to have not seen at the time) for his "Dirty Harry" installment and that Eastwood deemed the plot "too grim":

"I'm a huge Eastwood fan. He's one of my favorite movie stars. I think that [the] 'Dirty Harry' character was lightning in a bottle because after the first two, the rest of the movies just weren't up to snuff. So, I thought I would write a spec script [...] My producer Joel Silver claims to have sent it to Clint, but that doesn't make any sense. Joel had his own production company. He could just make it himself, which he did. He said that Clint thought it was "too grim" for him.

As "Ricochet" was released by the end of 1991, Dekker must have been referring to the 1962 version of "Cape Fear" starring Gregory Peck and Robert Mitchum, instead of the Martin Scorsese remake of the same name, which hit theaters on November 15, 1991. In both the original and the remake, the basic premise positions an attorney being stalked by a violent psychopath, who returns to exact revenge. Dekker had intended this basic premise for his "Dirty Harry" script, but after the project fell through, "Ricochet" built its narrative around this core idea.