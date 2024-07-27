The Correct Order To Watch The Dirty Harry Movies

The Supreme Court decision Miranda v. Arizona came down in 1966, and served as a crackdown on sloppy or abusive police interrogations. Miranda noted that suspects, when being arrested, had certain rights afforded them, including the right to remain silent while in custody, and the right to have a state-appointed attorney to defend them. Thanks to its use in an endless stream of cop shows and "Law & Order" reruns, most Americans can recite the Miranda warning by heart. We all now know that, upon arrest, we have the right to remain silent.

Not everyone was pleased about the Miranda decision, however, and many conservative pundits at the time felt that it only hamstrung police officers. There was a fear that truly evil criminals would exploit the system to their benefit, keeping silent and protected, while street cops — knowing them to be guilty — would be helpless to, say, beat a confession out of them.

The latter view is expressed explicitly in Don Siegel's 1971 thriller "Dirty Harry." In the film, Clint Eastwood plays Harry Callahan, a grizzled San Francisco cop on the trail of a Zodiac-like serial killer called Scorpio (Andrew Robinson). Callahan has a reputation for treating suspects roughly, hence his nickname, but finds his job becoming increasingly difficult when Scorpio flouts the new Miranda rules to his advantage. "Dirty Harry" is an assertively conservative movie.

Not only was "Dirty Harry" a big hit, but it solidified a new cinematic archetype in the pop consciousness. Clint Eastwood's scowl-'n'-growl became shorthand for any devil-may-hero antihero, and his .44 Magnum became the go-to vigilante gun for clownish weapons enthusiasts.

"Dirty Harry" spawned four sequels through 1988 before Eastwood retired the character. Here is their proper release/viewing order.