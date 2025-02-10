Are Tom Cruise's Collateral & Jason Statham's Transporter Connected?

In Michael Mann's "Collateral," Los Angeles cab driver Max Durocher (Jamie Foxx) spends his nights picking up and dropping off customers across the bustling city. Mann hones in on the vivid texture of the city at night, the subtle beauty of the busy neon-lit streets, and the eerie silence that fills up the cramped, empty alleyways. Something ominous seems to be lurking beneath the lull of everyday mundanities, and this sentiment manifests in the form of Vincent (Tom Cruise), a hitman who takes Max hostage after boarding his cab as a customer. A game of tense cat-and-mouse follows ... but an odd incident occurs even before Vincent boards Max's cab and terrorizes the man to no end.

When Vincent arrives at the airport in the film's opening, he bumps into a man who hands him a bag. This man, played by none other than Jason Statham, is credited solely as "Airport Man," raising questions about this abrupt cameo that doesn't amount to anything later on. But if we wrack our brains and go through the list of Jason Statham characters that would fit the bill, we are left assuming this is Frank Martin, the freelance driver for hire in "The Transporter" movies. In that trilogy, Frank's job is to transport shady items with a no-questions-asked policy, but this changes after he gets involved in a horrifying deal that pushes his ethical limits.

While this could suggest Statham's cameo in 2004's "Collateral" as a tie-in to the "Transporter" films, Frank is a getaway driver and does not usually hand parcels in public places. However, there is reason to believe that "Collateral" and "Transporter" might share the same universe, as folks involved with both films have confirmed this connection. Let's explore this theory in detail.