The Correct Order To Watch The Transporter Movies
What does a transporter even do? In the "Transporter" action-thriller film series, Jason Statham plays Frank Martin, the titular transporter who acts as a driver-for-hire, who moves packages for selective clients without any questions asked. Martin is not your average transporter, as his impressive military background grants him an edge during combat, which is an inevitability when such high risk is involved. Martin strives to maintain a clearly defined double life with little to no overlap and expects his clients to adhere to his incorrigible personal code, which includes never altering the deal or opening client packages, and absolutely no names.
At first glance, the watch order for the "Transporter" series seems pretty straightforward, with four movies etching out Martin's arc and the shenanigans that ensue because of his unique occupation. However, for the sake of continuity, the release date order needs to be shifted around a bit, while one has to also take the television series into consideration (which is loosely based on the films). Once this is taken care of, the journey into this world is smooth sailing, marked with stylish Hong Kong-style fight sequences and pure popcorn entertainment value.
Statham portrays Martin in the first three films, while Ed Skrein plays him in the fourth and final entry, which is a reboot. Let us head straight into the chaotic world of "Transporter" to try and understand what every entry has to offer in terms of narrative and worldbuilding.
The only correct way to watch the Transporter film series
Before diving into the Statham-helmed trilogy, start with 2015's "The Transporter Refueled," which serves as both a reboot and a prequel with a younger Martin (Skrein) navigating the treacherous world of covert transport business. Skrein's rendition of Martin marks a departure from Statham's, as we approach his backstory from a fresh perspective, where he picks up a retired MI6 agent as part of his transportation duties, triggering a dark chain of events. A Russian mobster named Karasov is being targeted by four women, who feel grievously wronged by him and seek revenge, leading to a heist that Martin gets inexplicably involved in. "Refueled" explains why Martin has such strict rules for his service, although it certainly pales in comparison to its predecessors in almost every way.
Next, circle back to 2002's "The Transporter," where Statham's Martin drives three bank robbers, but is asked to accommodate a fourth after the robbery, which leads to complications that botch the getaway plan and involve the police. Unfazed, Martin transports a series of packages that directly question his moral compass — a bound and gagged woman and a mysterious briefcase, which explodes while he stops for food. Sensing that a greater conspiracy is at play, Martin has to push against his own established rules to fight deep-rooted corruption that will only fester if he chooses to turn a blind eye.
Next up is 2005's "Transporter 2," where Martin temporarily switches careers and becomes a regular chauffeur. However, fate has other plans after he gets embroiled in a kidnapping and has to navigate situations tinted with personal stakes. Martin is forced to be more vulnerable than ever before, and this tender aspect is balanced out with exaggerated action scenes where the fun never ends.
The final Transporter, and a whole new world
2008's "Transporter 3" might not have a remarkable storyline, but it boasts commendable action sequences and delivers exactly what it promises. There are no pretensions when it comes to its premise, and this final journey is as over-the-top and gimmicky as one would expect. Here, Martin is transporting clients again and is forced to deliver a kidnapped woman named Valentina, the daughter of a Ukrainian government official. There's a forced romance angle jammed between the seemingly dangerous situation and Martin's emotional spiral due to the state of things, leading to an overstuffed finale that is still satisfying to watch, shot from start to finish with sleek, hyperactive camerawork.
However, this is not the end. A spin-off television series, titled "Transporter: The Series" premiered in the U.S. on October 18, 2014, running for two seasons before being canceled. Although the series is inspired by the films, with Martin (played by Chris Vance) as the focal point, fresh characters are introduced with the return of familiar faces, including François Berléand's Tarconi (the police inspector who always helps Martin out of sticky situations).
Unfortunately, the series failed to make an impression on critics and audiences alike, as it misunderstood the core appeal of the films, which are palatable only because they are designed as fast-paced heists or chases with schlocky thriller elements. This aspect did not translate well into the television format, and for now, the "Transporter" franchise remains at a standstill.