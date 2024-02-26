The Correct Order To Watch The Transporter Movies

What does a transporter even do? In the "Transporter" action-thriller film series, Jason Statham plays Frank Martin, the titular transporter who acts as a driver-for-hire, who moves packages for selective clients without any questions asked. Martin is not your average transporter, as his impressive military background grants him an edge during combat, which is an inevitability when such high risk is involved. Martin strives to maintain a clearly defined double life with little to no overlap and expects his clients to adhere to his incorrigible personal code, which includes never altering the deal or opening client packages, and absolutely no names.

At first glance, the watch order for the "Transporter" series seems pretty straightforward, with four movies etching out Martin's arc and the shenanigans that ensue because of his unique occupation. However, for the sake of continuity, the release date order needs to be shifted around a bit, while one has to also take the television series into consideration (which is loosely based on the films). Once this is taken care of, the journey into this world is smooth sailing, marked with stylish Hong Kong-style fight sequences and pure popcorn entertainment value.

Statham portrays Martin in the first three films, while Ed Skrein plays him in the fourth and final entry, which is a reboot. Let us head straight into the chaotic world of "Transporter" to try and understand what every entry has to offer in terms of narrative and worldbuilding.