Liam Neeson Has One Condition For Starring In Movies Now

Liam Neeson has appeared in over 100 feature films since making his big-screen debut 47 years ago in an adaptation of John Bunyan's "Pilgrim's Progress." He spent the 1980s making his bones via supporting performances in high-profile movies like "Excalibur," "The Bounty," "The Dead Pool," but it was his lively portrayal of a hell-raising hill person in the Patrick Swayze revenge vehicle "Next of Kin" that made Hollywood perk up and take notice. The following year, Sam Raimi cast Neeson as Peyton Westlake aka Darkman, but it wasn't until Steven Spielberg entrusted the Irish actor with the title role in "Schindler's List" that he was off and running as a movie star.

When Neeson surprised moviegoers in 2008 by thriving as an action star in "Taken," he leaned heavily into the bit. Two sequels followed, as did "The A-Team," "Unknown," "Non-Stop," and "Run All Night." For more serious-minded fans of Neeson's work, there was something oddly unsavory about this; combine this with his appearance in Seth MacFarlane's irredeemably silly "A Million Ways to Die in the West," and these killjoys held that he was somehow cheapening himself for big paydays. Was there anything Neeson wouldn't do?

There was, actually, and it's something that he's determined to never do again. No, it's not "make a 'Krull' sequel."