Dwayne Johnson Once Starred In A Tie-In Video Game For A Movie That Got Cancelled

The first "Spy Hunter" video game was released in 1983 and was played by many a Gen-X arcade brat. Notably, "Spy Hunter" had licensed Henry Mancini's theme for "Peter Gunn," and the digital rendition burned its way into the brains of the people who played it. In "Spy Hunter," you controlled a high-tech white spy car. It was equipped with guns and weapons, allowing it to sail down an endless highway, shooting and destroying enemy vehicles. One played the game by wielding a trigger-encrusted steering wheel. If you shot an innocent bystander, you were penalized for a few seconds.

The 1983 cabinet launched a miniature gaming franchise that included a "Spy Hunter" pinball machine, which was ported over to ColecoVision and the Nintendo Entertainment System. "Spy Hunter II" hit arcades in 1987, while an updated reboot version of the game was made for PlayStation 2 and the GameCube (and other systems) in 2001. Eventually, the game was, in its original form, ported over to more modern home video game consoles, keeping it in the consciousness as a sweet little piece of nostalgia.

In 2003, the nostalgia was powerful enough for Universal Pictures to license "Spy Hunter" for a feature film adaptation. The idea was to make a $90 million summer blockbuster that would reach theaters in 2005. Michael Brandt and Derek Haas, the writers of the Vin Diesel-less "2 Fast 2 Furious," were hired to pen the script, while Dwayne Johnson actually signed on to play the film's lead character, Alex Decker. Universal even helped produce a tie-in video game reboot titled "SpyHunter: Nowhere to Run." Johnson himself provided his voice and digital likeness to the video game, and its story was to tie directly into the plot of the movie.

The film, however, got trapped in development hell. No script could be agreed upon and directors kept dropping out. The game, however, was completed and released in 2006.