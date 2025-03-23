The Real Reason Seinfeld's Laugh Track Is Inconsistent

"Seinfeld" is one of the best sitcoms of all time, but that doesn't mean it's perfect. The absolute worst episodes of "Seinfeld" leave a bad taste in the viewer's mouth even decades later, and even Jerry Seinfeld regrets some things about the show's controversial finale. There's also a very particular production decision that some viewers may find jarring. The show uses an obvious laugh track, but only in some scenes, which leads to inconsistencies in the way the show launches into the laughter cues after jokes.

Seinfeld himself addressed the situation while answering fan questions on Reddit. According to him, the reason behind the occasional inconsistent laughter is that the makers of the show struggled to find the balance between the scenes they shot with the audience and those that didn't involve one, and tactical deployment of canned laughter was an attempt to solve the situation: