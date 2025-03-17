The Last Starfighter Sequel Could Still Happen, But There's One Big Challenge

"The Last Starfighter" firmly established itself as part of the canon of great '80s science-fiction and fantasy films upon its release in 1984. Directed by Nick Castle (who initially found fame playing Michael Meyers in John Carpenter's "Halloween" in 1978), it tells the tale of Alex Rogan (Lance Guest), a young high schooler from a trailer park who aces an arcade game and sets the high score. Little does he know, however, that this arcade game was really a test of his abilities as an actual starfighter, which leads to him being recruited into the Star League to fight against an intergalactic threat.

When Alex realizes that he's been drafted into a real war, he declines his chance to be a hero and demands to be taken back to Earth. Fortunately, this turns out to be a good thing for the galaxy at large, as an enemy armada soon after launches an attack on the secret base of the Star League, killing the rest of its recruits and leaving Alex as the only one left alive. He thusly agrees to serve as the last starfighter, and the rest is history.

The film was revolutionary for its computer-generated effects, following in the footsteps of "Tron." At one point, Gene Siskel argued that it was the best of all the "Star Wars" imitators, and it's hard to disagree with that assessment. The film wasn't exactly a runaway hit at the box office (where it fell a little short of doubling its $15 million budget), but it soon became a bigger success thanks the home video market. However, there was also a time where the movie all but vanished and became quite difficult to track down due to its production company, Lorimar, going defunct.

Eventually, Lorimar was absorbed by Warner Brothers, although the rights to the film are still extremely tangled. Indeed, with different entities each having pieces of the existing rights, that vastly complicates the chances of a sequel finally coming to pass.