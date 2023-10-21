Halloween's Original Michael Myers Suffered Extreme Pain To Only Make $25 A Day

In John Carpenter's 1978 film "Halloween," the masked killer Michael Myers was played by multiple actors. For the bulk of his scenes, Michael — called "The Shape" — was played by Nick Castle, a film school friend of Carpenter's and a director in his own right. Castle also directed "The Last Starfighter" and "The Boy Who Could Fly." As a small boy, Michael Myers was played, in one scene, by an actor named Will Sandin in his first and last role on screen. In POV shots, the hands of young Michael were provided by co-writer and producer Debra Hill, while the unmasked Michael — who appears only briefly at the very end of the movie — was played by Tony Moran.

Castle had the lion's share of screen time, however, and is generally thought of as the "official" Michael Myers by "Halloween" fans the world over. Castle would reprise the role for David Gordon Green's trilogy of "Halloween" movies made between 2018 and 2022, providing the character's heavy breathing noises (James Jude Courtney played Michael otherwise) and unmasked face. Other actors and stuntmen played Michael in the film's many sequels, including Dick Warlock in "Halloween II," George P. Wilbur in "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers" and "Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers," Don Shanks in "Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers," Chris Durand in "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later," Brad Loree in "Halloween: Resurrection," and Tyler Mane in Rob Zombie's two "Halloween" movies.

The shooting schedule for the original "Halloween," filmed in Pasadena, was a mere 21 days back in 1978. The film was famously completed for a mere $300,000 to $325,000 ... although little of that, it seems, went to Castle. According to a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair, Castle's pay was $525, in total.