One Star Trek Actor Thinks The Legendary Sci-Fi Franchise Is 'Dying'
In the 2025 TV movie "Star Trek: Section 31," Starfleet gathers a loose-knit group of freelance criminals and mercenaries to retrieve a doomsday weapon from a mysterious rogue a-hole. The mercenaries don't know the true identity of the a-hole, but they do know that the doomsday weapon was constructed by their own leader, the vicious tyrant, Empress Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh). The character of Empress Georgiou first appeared on "Star Trek: Discovery," and she has been repeatedly established as a horrid monster. She has murdered literally billions of people, tortures people for fun, and is a cannibal. Despite this, she is presented in "Section 31" as a roguish loose cannon, capable of leading a motley crew of sci-fi misfits on a mission of heroism.
One of the members of the Section 31 squad is a physically strong but mentally dim super-cyborg named Zeph (Robert Kazinsky). He wears a giant mechanical exoskeleton that enhances his body, making him the "muscle" of the crew. He has a few "comedic" asides wherein he can't quite understand his instructions, and doesn't quite understand if the doomsday device he's looking for it called "Godsend" or "God's End."
"Section 31" was quite poorly reviewed (although /Film's review found a few positive qualities about it), racking up a mere 19% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest-rated "Star Trek" project in the franchise. Kazinsky has a theory as to why. It seems that the actor/boxer has run into many people who aren't familiar with newer "Star Trek" shows, leaving him feeling that the decades-old sci-fi series is slipping into obscurity. Moreso, as Kazinsky revealed in a recent interview with the TrekNation podcast, "Star Trek" executive producer Alex Kurtzman feels that "Star Trek" is dying. Old fans are interested in tuning in, but Kurtzman sees no new, younger fans entering the scene.
Alex Kurtzman doesn't see any new Trekkies
Kazinsky admitted that when he was offered the role of Zeph in "Section 31," he had some of the same trepidation as many Trekkies. "Star Trek" fans run hot and cold on the very idea of Section 31; if Starfleet requires a shadowy cabal of CIA-like spooks committing murders in secret to maintain the Federation's utopia, then it's not really a utopia. Moreso, though, Kazinsky was shocked when his boss told him, right to his face, that the franchise was dying. Alex Kurtzman, it seems, is overseeing a franchise in a state of contraction. Kazinsky didn't believe him, until he went to the gym to talk about "Star Trek" with young boxers, and indeed, none of the kids knew a lot about "Star Trek." He said:
"I spoke to Alex and I spoke to [director Olatunde Osunsanmi] and they explained to me that 'Star Trek' is dying. And I don't know if people know that, but ... I was talking about 'Star Trek' at my gym where I fight, you know, I'm a boxer and I fight with a lot of kids — I don't fight them but, you know, train with them — [and] none of them knew what 'Star Trek' was. Can you imagine that? I mean, just conceive of that for a second, that they had never ... I would say 'Star Trek' and they were like, 'Star Wars?' I was like, 'No, Star Trek,' and they were like, 'Um I think I've heard of it.'"
Kazinsky noted that the fan base for "Star Trek" has always been large and passionate, but that, in terms of numbers, it never matched the enormous pop fandom of something like "Star Wars" or "Harry Potter." Perhaps not, but it's hardly obscure.
Kurtzman feels that Star Trek is dated
Kazinsky also repeated something Kurtzman explained to him, and this is something that might frustrate old-world Trekkies. Kurtzman said that the franchise was dated. At the very least, he felt that young people eager for action and incident will not tune into the first few seasons of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," as it moves slowly and has poor production values. And when it comes to the original series from 1966, Kazinsky and Kurtzman felt there was no way a modern kid would want to tune in. Hence, why he was okay with "Section 31" being more traditional action schlock: It was an attempt by Kurtzman and company to reach a hip, youth audience.
"They explained to me very, very clearly, and once I'd heard this, I was 100% behind this movie: You have to make different flavors of Star Trek for a different time. You have to try and bring in new people. [...] That's what Section 31's about. This film, and I'm sorry to say it, it wasn't made for people that love 'Star Trek.' It was made to make people want to learn more about 'Star Trek.'"
He also noted that "Section 31" wasn't ever, by its very design, going to be laden with exposition, canonical details, or good character moments. Action was key.
For Trekkies, these statements are infuriating. "Star Trek" is best when it's not devoted to action. Kurtzman, it seems, is hoping to lure in "the youth vote" by making "Star Trek" into something that is anathema to "Star Trek." Neither Kurtzman nor Kazinsky seem to have faith that "Star Trek" can capture a modern audience of scientifically minded teens or sci-fi nerds ready to lose themselves in a world devoted to peace, propriety, and diplomacy. One can say that diplomacy isn't hip to a modern audience, but it certainly worked well for the franchise for nearly 60 years.