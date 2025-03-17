One Star Trek Actor Thinks The Legendary Sci-Fi Franchise Is 'Dying'

In the 2025 TV movie "Star Trek: Section 31," Starfleet gathers a loose-knit group of freelance criminals and mercenaries to retrieve a doomsday weapon from a mysterious rogue a-hole. The mercenaries don't know the true identity of the a-hole, but they do know that the doomsday weapon was constructed by their own leader, the vicious tyrant, Empress Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh). The character of Empress Georgiou first appeared on "Star Trek: Discovery," and she has been repeatedly established as a horrid monster. She has murdered literally billions of people, tortures people for fun, and is a cannibal. Despite this, she is presented in "Section 31" as a roguish loose cannon, capable of leading a motley crew of sci-fi misfits on a mission of heroism.

One of the members of the Section 31 squad is a physically strong but mentally dim super-cyborg named Zeph (Robert Kazinsky). He wears a giant mechanical exoskeleton that enhances his body, making him the "muscle" of the crew. He has a few "comedic" asides wherein he can't quite understand his instructions, and doesn't quite understand if the doomsday device he's looking for it called "Godsend" or "God's End."

"Section 31" was quite poorly reviewed (although /Film's review found a few positive qualities about it), racking up a mere 19% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest-rated "Star Trek" project in the franchise. Kazinsky has a theory as to why. It seems that the actor/boxer has run into many people who aren't familiar with newer "Star Trek" shows, leaving him feeling that the decades-old sci-fi series is slipping into obscurity. Moreso, as Kazinsky revealed in a recent interview with the TrekNation podcast, "Star Trek" executive producer Alex Kurtzman feels that "Star Trek" is dying. Old fans are interested in tuning in, but Kurtzman sees no new, younger fans entering the scene.